US Open week is here as one of the biggest tournaments of the year kicks off this week. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the three-time Masters champion and American golfing royalty, Phil Mickelson. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Phil Mickelson Net Worth Surpasses $400 Million

Phil Mickelson embarks on another major week looking to add a first US Open and a seventh major championship. Arguably one of the best golfers in the history of the sport, Mickelson is set to compete this week the Los Angeles Country Club in California, as he bids to complete the career grand slam and win all four majors.

Going into this week at the 2023 US Open, Mickelson is a huge outsider at odds of +15000 to win outright. Mickelson comes here in good order though after a cracking runner-up finish at The Masters back in April.

Going into another compelling week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Phil Mickelson’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals. Phil Mickelson’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $400 million.

The 52-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The California golfing superstar left the PGA Tour last year to join the highly controversial LIV Golf tour, but has seen his net worth catapult since making the switch.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $400 million, based on his lifetime earnings. His move last year to LIV Golf was one of the biggest, with the American guaranteed a $200 million purse for becoming a LIV Golf player.

Mickelson won his first major championship way back in 2004 at The Masters, winning another five majors since then. Mickelson miraculously won the 2021 PGA Championship as a huge underdog, so write him off at your peril this week as he aims to claim another major.

Mickelson’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various sponsors. Again, more on that later.

If the 52-year-old has a strong week, his net worth could rise once more. Mickelson will be desperate to complete the career grand slam and add the US Open title to his mantelpiece this week.

The career of Phil Mickelson has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at the 123rd US Open this week would further cement his name in the golfing history books. It would also come with huge controversy.

Phil Mickelson Career Earnings

Ever since Phil Mickelson turned professional, he has cemented himself as one of the greatest golfers the game has ever seen. Not only has he won six majors, but all in all Mickelson has won 57 tournaments worldwide, including 45 on the PGA Tour.

Now, in 2023, Mickelson will be hopeful of upsetting the apple cart by winning the US Open come Sunday afternoon for the first time. The golfing world will be against ‘The Thrill’ and his fellow LIV Golf players, that is for sure. However, there is no denying that Mickelson is one of the greatest players to have ever lifted a golf club.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the golf course on the PGA Tour and through LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson has earned $99,767,801. The majority of these earnings have come from his time on the PGA Tour, but the figure also includes his appearances over the past year in various LIV Golf events.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for the American golfing juggernaut. According to spotrac.com, Mickelson’s career earnings in total equates to over $108 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $100 million, but he has earned roughly $8-9 million more than that in total.

Mickelson’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was back in 2021 when he captured his sixth major championship at the PGA Championship. This figure of $108m is of course likely to be far higher, as it doesn’t include his $200m purse for joining LIV. In total, Mickelson won almost $9m in prize money in 2021.

The 52-year-old is a huge outsider for more success this week and a Mickelson win here would come as a huge surprise to everyone in the world of golf. More about Mickelson’s off the course earnings next.

Phil Mickelson Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Phil Mickelson has a net worth of over $400 million and has earned upward of $108 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

The California man has signed deals with numerous brands over the years and had added a significant amount to his wealth. The American has had several sponsors over the years, most notable Callaway and KPMG. However, due to the controversy of Mickelson joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, the 52-year-old stated he had given all of his sponsors “the option to pause or end the relationship” as he understands “it might be necessary given the current circumstances.”

KPMG seemingly mutually parted ways with Mickelson, with Heineken/Amstel Light the next of Mickelson’s endorsers to follow. Next was Workday, who released a statement saying: “At this time, Workday and Phil Mickelson have mutually and amicably agreed to not renew our brand sponsorship that ends this March.”

Interestingly, on Phil Mickelson’s website he still has Rolex, Mizzen and Main, Intrepid, VisaJet, Melin and Grayhawk Golf Club as listed sponsors. Mickelson was formerly paid around $42m per year by Callaway, but that partnership is no longer active either.

All in all despite losing a few of his sponsors, Mickelson still earns roughly $30-40 million per year purely from endorsements (source: golfspan.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Mickelson’s net worth.

