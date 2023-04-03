With the 2023 Masters just days away, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of four-time major champion and reigning FedEx Cup winner, Rory McIlroy. This includes the net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals of the PGA tour’s biggest asset.

Rory McIlroy Net Worth Estimated At $220 Million

Rory McIlroy embarks on another Masters week as he aims to finally claim his first Masters win and first green jacket. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now, McIlroy is set to compete this week at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia – host to the only major he is yet to win in his quest of winning the career grand slam.

Going into this week at the 2023 Masters, McIlroy is priced as the +700 second favorite to win outright. Last year McIlroy came in second place behind the winner Scottie Scheffler, and will be hoping to go one better this year on the hallowed August turf.

Going into another compelling Masters week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Rory McIlroy’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Rory McIlroy’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $220 million dollars.

The 33-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and outside of Tiger Woods is the biggest name in the entire sport. McIlroy has won everything there is to win as a professional golfer, apart from The Masters. He has won the three other majors, as well as winning the FedEx Cup three times.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $220 million, based on his lifetime earnings. McIlroy is without a shadow of a doubt the biggest name in golf bar Tiger Woods and will be until he eventually calls it a day on his career.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament way back in May 2010, McIlroy has earned hundreds of millions of dollars. More about the Northern Irishman’s career earnings later in this article.

McIlroy’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements and his real estate portfolio. Just like Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy is a Nike athlete and get paid a hefty sum by them each and every year. Again, more on this later.

Now, McIlroy’s net worth could rise once more with another stellar showing at The Masters this week. If the four-time major champion can successfully win his maiden Masters crown, expect his net worth and career earnings to further catapult.

The career of Rory McIlroy has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at The 2023 Masters would cement his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever pick up a golf club.

Rory McIlroy net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy Career Earnings

Ever since Rory McIlroy turned professional, he has had a serious amount of hype and support surrounding him. His first win came at the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship (now the Wells Fargo Championship) and since then he has went on a rampage over the next decade and beyond. Overall, McIlroy has won 36 events as a professional golfer, including four major championships as well as three FedEx Cup’s.

Now, in 2023, McIlroy is the world’s second best golfer behind Scheffler according to the Official World Golf Rankings. McIlroy won his third Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year and has also been knocking on the door in several PGA Tour tournaments this year.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy has earned $71,507,835 according to pgatour.com. This puts McIlroy at number two on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. Only the great Tiger Woods has won more money throughout his golf career.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for ‘Rors’. According to spotrac.com, McIlroy’s career earnings in total equates to over $125 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $71 million, but he has earned over $50 million more than that in total.

His three FedEx Cup triumphs will have helped that figure, earning over $50 million alone in bonuses. In 2022, Forbes released the highest paid golfers list and, although LIV golfers dominated, McIlroy placed sixth with $43 million – $9 million on-course and $34 million off-course.

More about his off the course earnings next.

Rory McIlroy Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Rory McIlroy has a net worth of $200 million+ and has earned upward of $125 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors. Just like Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, the Hollywood man is one of the leading athletes on the Nike roster.

Although Nike are McIlroy’s main sponsor, he is also endorsed by several other high-class brands. Some of these include the likes of TaylorMade, Nike, NBC Sports/Golf Pass, Omega, Optum and Workday. It is estimated that Rory McIlroy is paid $35 million per year from his various sponsors.

Another of McIlroy’s main sponsors are of course TaylorMade. The 33-year-old signed a deal with the golf manufacturer back in 2017 worth $10m per year for 10 years. He plays with solely TaylorMade clubs, a TaylorMade golf ball and has a TaylorMade bag.

Just like Tiger Woods’ Nike deal, McIlroy has earned millions of dollar over the years. In 2017, the Northern Irishman was extender for another 10 years, which is said to be worth $10 million per year. His previous Nike deal from 2013-2016 had been worth $20 million per year when he was also using Nike clubs, ball and bag (source: golfmonthly.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of McIlroy’s net worth.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

