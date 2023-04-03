With the 2023 Masters just days away, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Tiger Woods. This includes Woods’ net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals.

Tiger Woods Net Worth Estimated At Over $1 Billion

Tiger Woods embarks on another Masters week as he aims to win his 16th major championship and sixth green jacket. Arguably the greatest golfer of all time, Woods is set to compete this week at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia – a happy hunting ground for him throughout his illustrious career.

Tiger won his last green jacket back in 2019 with his remarkable triumph, which goes down as one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of sport.

Going into another compelling Masters week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Tiger Woods’ net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Tiger Woods’ net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1.1 billion dollars.

The 47-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and has won a serious amount of money in the 27 years he has been a professional golfer. 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships will of course have helped that a lot.

Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. The others are NBA superstars LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Not bad company at all for the great Tiger Woods.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament way back in 1996 the year he turned professional, Tiger has earned hundreds of millions of dollars. More about Woods’ career earnings later in this article.

Woods’ net worth has been heavily enhanced throughout his career through ventures off the golf course too. His two main earners off the golf course come from real estate and endorsements. Again, more on this later. However, to touch on it now, Woods’ sponsorship deal with Nike is a 27-year-long partnership that has paid the golfing superstar hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now, Woods’ net worth could rise once more with another stellar showing at The Masters this week. The 15-time major champion has won so much money in his career that it is almost meaningless at this stage. However, he most certainly has the hunger and drive to succeed and wants to win every golf tournament he plays in.

Tiger Woods net worth figure according to forbes.com

Tiger Woods Career Earnings

The great Tiger Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events and 41 European Tour events, which of course includes 15 major championships. Since turning professional back in 1996, Tiger Woods has continued to earn huge sums of money as his career has progressed.

He won his first ever event the same year he turned pro, as well as capturing his first major championship in 1997 at the Masters. Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods has earned $120,954,766 according to pgatour.com.

To have earned over $100 million purely on the PGA Tour is quite astounding. Not to mention the fact he of course has earned millions on the likes of the European Tour too. Despite triumph, injury, scandal, failure and triumph again having filled the intervening years, Woods has amassed a serious amount of money throughout his career.

Through all of his hardships and personal issues, Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the top-earning athletes in the world. The 47-year-old has raked in over $1.7 billion in endorsements, salary and other incomes over the course of his 27-year career. This is more than anyone else Forbes has tracked.

Tiger Woods Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

One of Tiger Woods’ main revenue incomes throughout his entire career has come through endorsements. As soon as Woods turned professional back in 1996, he has been a Nike athlete ever since. The bulk of Woods’ fortune comes from surreal sponsorship deals with more than a dozen brands.

Some of these include Gatorade, Monster Energy, Rolex and TaylorMade. Of course, Nike remain his biggest backer and have done since the outset of his career over 27 years ago.

When Woods originally signed his deal with Nike back in 1996, it was worth $40 million over a five year period. According to essentiallysports.com, Tiger’s next contract came in 2001, which was more than double his initial contract.

Tiger’s third Nike deal came in 2006 and ran until 2013. He then signed an extension and is still with Nike to this day. His current sponsorship deal with Nike is estimated to be worth around $200 million.

Back in 2013, Woods’ agent said, “We’re comfortable with where we ended up and the career trajectory that Tiger will be on with Nike.”

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Woods’ net worth. There is no golfer who has made anywhere near the type of money Tiger has, and probably won’t ever. Period. Woods’ closest challenger is his good friend and fellow Nike athlete, Rory McIlroy. Even at that though, the Northern Irishman still has a long way to go to reach anywhere near the wealth levels of Tiger Woods.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters. McIlroy is priced as the second favorite to complete the career grand slam and win his maiden green jacket.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

Be sure to check out the various golf betting offers available before the 2023 Masters from Augusta National Golf Club.

