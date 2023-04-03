With the 2023 Masters just days away, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of world number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler. This includes the reigning Masters champion’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals.

Scottie Scheffler Net Worth Estimated At $15 Million

Scottie Scheffler embarks on another Masters week as he aims to defend his crown and win back-to-back green jackets. Arguably the best golfer in the world right now, Scheffler is set to compete this week at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia – a happy hunting ground already in his short yet incredibly fruitful career.

Going into this week at the 2023 Masters, Scheffler is priced as the +650 favorite to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites. He won the green jacket last year at a canter, and could afford a four-putt on the 18th to still win with ease. When Scheffler is on form and playing his best golf, he is virtually impossible to stop.

Going into another compelling Masters week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Scottie Scheffler’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Scottie Scheffler’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $15 million dollars.

The 26-year-old is worth an absolute fortune, despite having only turned pro in 2020. In the three years he has been a professional golfer, Scheffler has already won the Masters, The Players Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Dell-Technologies Matchplay and the Phoenix Open on two occasions.

Marca now estimates his net worth to be at least $15 million, based on his lifetime earnings. To have earned this much money in his career already, despite only being a professional for three years, is quite astounding.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament way back in February 2022, Scheffler has earned hundreds of tens of dollars. More about Scheffler’s career earnings later in this article.

Scheffler’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced throughout his short yet fruitful career through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earner off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Just like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Scheffler is a Nike athlete and get paid a hefty sum by them each and every year. Again, more on this later.

Now, Scheffler’s net worth could rise once more with another stellar showing at The Masters this week. If Scheffler can successfully defend his masters crown, expect his net worth and career earnings to further catapult yet again. The career of Scottie Scheffler is only really getting started. That is a scary thought for the rest of the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler net worth figure according to marca.com

Scottie Scheffler Career Earnings

Ever since Scottie Scheffler turned professional, he has had a steady rise up the rankings. His first win came at the 2022 Phoenix Open, and since then he has went on a rampage of victories. He won another three times in 2022, including of course the 2022 Masters.

Now, in 2023, Scheffler is still the world’s best golfer according to the Official World Golf Rankings. He has won twice this year, going back-to-back at the Phoenix Open in February before winning The Players Championship last month by five strokes.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler has earned $33,182,383 according to pgatour.com. This makes has him at number 29 on the PGA Tour career earnings list, despite only turning pro three years ago and having only won his first tournament last year.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for Scottie Scheffler. According to spotrac.com, Scheffler’s career earnings in total equates to over $50 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $33 million, but he has earned almost $20 million more than that in total.

Earning $52,149,049 in a career that only produced it’s first PGA Tour victory 13 months ago is quite remarkable. If Scheffler can continue to progress on the same trajectory he is on now, we’re talking about a man that could dominate the sport for the next decade.

Despite being super rich now, Scheffler remains totally grounded and just enjoys playing golf for a living. In a recent interview the reigning Masters champion said, “Playing professional golf for a living is such a gift. For me, I don’t play golf for money. I play to win tournaments, and I play to have fun and do my best and see where the game can take me.”

Scottie Scheffler Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Scottie Scheffler has a net worth of $15 million and has earned upward of $50 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors. Just like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the New Jersey man is one of the leading athletes on the Nike roster.

Although Nike are Scheffler’s main sponsor, he is also endorsed by several other high-class brands. Some of these include the likes of Rolex, Netjets and Titleist. It is estimated that Scottie Scheffler is paid $6 million per year from his various sponsors.

According to sportskeeda.com, Scheffler could multiply this figure by ten in the coming years. If he continues to play golf to this level and continues to win regular tournaments on the PGA tour, do not be surprised to see Scheffler get some mind-boggling endorsement deals.

Just like Tiger Woods’ Nike deal, do not be surprised if in years to come Scheffler is earning Tiger-like money. He really is that good at golf and is only 26-year-old. He has at least another 15 years in the sport and could even be a billionaire yb the time he calls it a day.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Scheffler’s net worth.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets with the best sports betting apps. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters. McIlroy is priced as the +700 second favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to complete the career grand slam and win his maiden green jacket.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

