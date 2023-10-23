NFL

Patriots’ Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 300 regular season career wins

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bill Belichick will never truly acknowledge just how incredible his head coaching career has been. That’s just the kind of person that he is. To the public, he’s a man of few words and fans only see one side of Belichick. He’s currently in his 29th season as a head coach in the NFL and his 24th with the Patriots. 

It was a hard-fought game for a New England team that was 1-5 coming into that contest. The Buffalo Bills did not play their best football and the Patriots capitalized on that. In the end, the Patriots picked up a 29-25 win vs. the Bills. That was Bill Belichick’s 300th regular season win, making him only the third coach in league history to reach that mark.

Bill Belichick continues to add to his legacy as one of the best coaches in NFL history


There had been rumors that Bill Belichick could leave the Patriots or even be fired after this season. Just before kick-off in Week 7, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Belichick signed a lucrative offseason extension with the Patriots. It was kept under wraps until now and that should clear up any doubt that Belichick was leaving.

To begin his coaching career, Belichick was with the Browns from 1991-1995, going 36-44. He became the Patriots’ head coach in 2000 and has been in that position ever since. He had a record of  264-11 all-time with the Patriots. Belichick only trails George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) for the most wins all-time by a head coach.


As expected, Bill Belichick did not have an over-the-top reaction to his 300th regular season win as a head coach. The 71-year-old was more worried about the team and staying focused. Patriots fans would expect nothing less. He’s a no-nonsense kind of guy. Belichick has been that way for a long time and it’s led to an incredible amount of success with the Patriots. No need to change what he’s doing now.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top