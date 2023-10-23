Bill Belichick will never truly acknowledge just how incredible his head coaching career has been. That’s just the kind of person that he is. To the public, he’s a man of few words and fans only see one side of Belichick. He’s currently in his 29th season as a head coach in the NFL and his 24th with the Patriots.

It was a hard-fought game for a New England team that was 1-5 coming into that contest. The Buffalo Bills did not play their best football and the Patriots capitalized on that. In the end, the Patriots picked up a 29-25 win vs. the Bills. That was Bill Belichick’s 300th regular season win, making him only the third coach in league history to reach that mark.

Bill Belichick continues to add to his legacy as one of the best coaches in NFL history

There had been rumors that Bill Belichick could leave the Patriots or even be fired after this season. Just before kick-off in Week 7, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Belichick signed a lucrative offseason extension with the Patriots. It was kept under wraps until now and that should clear up any doubt that Belichick was leaving.

To begin his coaching career, Belichick was with the Browns from 1991-1995, going 36-44. He became the Patriots’ head coach in 2000 and has been in that position ever since. He had a record of 264-11 all-time with the Patriots. Belichick only trails George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) for the most wins all-time by a head coach.

As expected, Bill Belichick did not have an over-the-top reaction to his 300th regular season win as a head coach. The 71-year-old was more worried about the team and staying focused. Patriots fans would expect nothing less. He’s a no-nonsense kind of guy. Belichick has been that way for a long time and it’s led to an incredible amount of success with the Patriots. No need to change what he’s doing now.