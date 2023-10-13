The New England Patriots spent two decades dominating the rest of the NFL landscape, but things haven’t quite been the same since Tom Brady left. After winning six Super Bowls together, Brady and head coach Bill Belichick parted ways, and the latter has struggled without his superstar quarterback at the helm.

Would Bill Belichick Coach Another NFL Team?

Over the last three full seasons, the Patriots had an even .500 record of 25-25, a far cry from their days of finishing with 12+ wins in 13 of 17 seasons. But things have taken a turn for the worst through the first five games of 2023, as New England finds themselves at 1-4 and with the second-worst point differential in the NFL. Rock bottom has hit over the last two weeks, as Belichick has suffered the two worst losses of his career in back-to-back weeks, being outscored by a combined score of 72-3 by the Cowboys and Saints.

The struggles have led to speculation about the future of the franchise and where the Patriots will go from here. Belichick is undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches ever and the best of our generation, and should have plenty of leeway with owner Robert Kraft despite their issues in the past. But if the losing continues (and isn’t on purpose in order to draft Caleb Williams), then Kraft could have a decision to make.

Return To Patriots Is Most Likely Scenario

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have put betting designations on what might happen with Belichick and his future.

One of the more intriguing lines is in regard to what job Bill Belichick will have when the 2024 season starts. The leader in the clubhouse is “Patriots Head Coach”, which comes in at -250. It is the most likely scenario, especially since being a terrible team could mean being able to draft a generational talent. The long shot options are “Retired”, which sits at +300, and “Coach Of Another NFL Team” which is at +400.

The latter seems like it should have longer odds. Belichick is 71 years old and while he is set on chasing Don Shula’s all-time win record, it is unlikely that he would want to start out new with a different franchise.

