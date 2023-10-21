How To Bet On Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots In New York – NY Sports Betting Sites

You can bet on the Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots in New York by joining up with the best NY betting site listed on this page. There is also $750 in free bets to claim and you can use this US offshore sportsbook to bet in ANY US state.



The Bills have had a fair start to their new season – winning 4 of their opening 6 games – and they take on the struggling Patriots, who have recorded just one win this term. This will be the 128th time the sides have met and it’s New England that hold the clear series edge 77-49 (1 tie), but with the Bills having won their last 4 vs the Patriots it’s all set up to be a fascinating NFL Sunday week 7 clash.

If sports betting is still to be legalized in your state, you can also still bet on Bills vs Patriots with our recommended offshore sportsbook featured here.

Best NFL Sunday Football Betting Site

The Bovada sportsbook is our top-rated NFL Sunday football betting site with all the games and best markets covered. It’s easy to start up with them and there is also a $750 free bet to claim along the way with their 75% welcome bonus.

How To Bet On NFL Sunday Football Week 7



Betting on the NFL in New York is simple to do. Just follow the steps here >

Click the link here above to join Bovada. Fill out some simple details on their secure sign-up page – like email address, name, address and date of birth.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Click the deposit link on the Bovada site and pick a preferred payment method and deposit to start. To get the full $750 free bet offer, you must deposit $1000 to start, but smaller outlays will still qualify you for this welcome offer.

Bovada accepts payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Bet on Bills vs Patriots for NFL Sunday Week 7

Click on the NFL section within the Bovada site as this will bring up all the upcoming games.

Find the Bills vs Patriots match and pick the market you want to bet on. Some of the most popular are the moneyline, where you just have to pick the winning side – to player props, over/under and same game parlays.

We’ve listed some examples below to help.

You bet will then be added to a betslip where you can enter a stake/risk and any possible winning will then be shown here.

Just click ‘place bet’ once happy.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Odds

There are many Bills vs Patriots betting options for their NFL Sunday meeting at the Gillette Stadium.

Moneyline Betting

Moneyline betting means you just have to pick a team to win the game. The Bills are the red-hot favorites here at -415, so a $100 bet on them would profit $24.10. Or if you fancy the upset a $100 win on New England returns a $310 profit.

Buffalo Bills -415

New England Patriots +310

Over/Under Betting



This over/under market is the total points scored in the game – will it be under or over a set figure that the NFL sportbook give?

In the Bills vs Patriots game you can bet on over 40 points at -110 or under 40 points at -110 – you decide.

Over 40 -110

Under 40 -110

NFL Handicap Betting



Handicap betting for NFL games are designed to even out games that might look one-sided based on the betting – like Sunday’s Bills vs Patriots clash.

The NFL sportsbook will give each team a head start (or deficit) in points before the match to even things out.

For example – you can bet on the underdogs here, New England with a +9 point start at -110 and a $100 bet on this would return a profit of £90.91.

New England Patriots (+ 9) – 110

Buffalo Bills (- 9) -110