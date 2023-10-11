Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers +325 The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 5 matchup. All-Pro TE George Kittle exploded four three touchdowns in their 42-10 win. San Francisco now has a 5-0 record and looks like the most well-rounded team in the league this season. Cleveland will host the 49ers this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

2 Kansas City Chiefs +550 In Week 5, the Chiefs outlasted the Vikings for a 27-20 win on the road. That improved Kansas City’s record to 4-1 this season. During their matchup vs. Minnesota, All-Pro TE Travis Kelce injured his ankle. However, he did return to that game, but his status for their quick Week 6 turnaround on Thursday is unknown.

3 Buffalo Bills +950 Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills started their Week 5 game in London slowly. After three quarters, they only had seven points, but the Jags still had just 11 points themselves. The Bills did score a touchdown in the fourth, but the Jags scored twice that quarter. Buffalo dropped that game 25-20 and is now 3-2 this season.

4 Philadelphia Eagles +750 At halftime in Week 5, the Eagles had a three-point lead vs. the Rams. Their defense hit another gear in the second half, holding the Rams scoreless. They had four sacks of the Rams’ Matthew Stafford. With that 23-14 win, the Eagles are now 4-1 this season. After a few games, it looks like they might have finally gotten some of the rust early-season rust off. Philly is on the road in Week 6 to face the New York Jets.

5 Miami Dolphins +800 Miami had some slip-ups in Week 5, but they still beat the Giants 31-16 at home. Tua Tagovailoa had 308 passing yards with two touchdowns. The Dolphins also added 222 rushing yards on the ground, 151 of those yards came from rookie De’Von Achane. Tyreek Hill led the team with eight catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

6 Detroit Lions +1800 Jared Goff and the Lions are off to an incredible start to their 2023 season at 4-1. They are averaging (29.6) points per game, the fifth-most in the NFL this season. Goff has thrown for 1,265 yards and nine passing touchdowns in 2023. Detroit is on the road in Week 6 to face the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

7 Dallas Cowboys +1400 On SNF in Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys were dominated by the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott threw for just 153 passing yards and three interceptions vs. the Niners. Dallas only had 57 rushing yards that game. At 3-2, the Cowboys will be on the road in Week 6 to play the Chargers on MNF.

8 Seattle Seahawks +4000 The Seahawks were on a bye in Week 5 after a 24-3 win vs. the Giants in Week 4. Their next opponent is the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. EST. If Seattle can continue to stack wins, they could likely make the playoffs through a wild card spot. It will be hard for them to pass the 49ers in the NFC West.

9 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars spent two weeks in London. They played the Falcons and Bills in back-t0-back weeks and walked away 2-0. Travis Etienne exploded for 136 rushing yards on 26 carries for two touchdowns. Lawrence was 25-37 for 315 yards and one touchdown. He also added seven rushes for 31 yards.

10 Baltimore Ravens +2000 The Ravens had a winnable game in Week 5, but they let it slip away to the Steelers. That puts them at 3-2 this season. Lamar Jackson’s receivers had seven drops last Sunday and they were crucial ones, to say the least. In such a tight game, those are the catches that can make losses become wins. Baltimore is on the road to play in London in Week 6 vs. Tennessee.

11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300 Baker Mayfield the the Buccaneers were one of four teams on a bye last week. They won their Week 4 matchup 26-9 vs. the Saints. Mayfield was 25-32 for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The Bucs will be hosting a red-hot Detroit Lions team that is averaging just under 30 points per game this season. It will not be an easy matchup for Tampa Bay.

12 Pittsburgh Steelers +6600 Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers always seem to find a way to win. They did exactly that in Week 5 vs. the Ravens with an improbable comeback. Pittsburgh is now 3-2 this season and they will have a bye in Week 6. They will be back in Week 7 when they are on the road vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

13 Cleveland Browns +3300 The Cleveland Browns are 2-2 this season and had a bye in Week 5. They lost in Week 4, 28-3 to the Ravens. Cleveland’s defense looks strong in 2023, but the team took a serious loss when Nick Chubb was ruled out for the remainder of the season. They are back in Week 6 when they host the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers.

14 Los Angeles Chargers +2800 Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers were on a bye in Week 5. They won their Week 4 matchup 24-17 vs. the Raiders to improve to 2-2 this season. For Week 6, the Chargers will be hosting a Dallas Cowboys squad that will be hungry for a win.

15 New Orleans Saints +3500 With a 34-0 win on the road vs. New England, the Saints are now 3-2 this season. Mac Jones threw two interceptions for New England on Sunday, one of them being a pick-six. New Orleans dominated the Patriots with a balanced passing and rushing attack in Week 5. The Saints are on the road in Week 6 to face the Titans.

16 Atlanta Falcons +7500 The Falcons won their Week 5 matchup 21-19 vs. the Texans on a walk-off field goal by Younghoe Koo. Desmond Ridder had his best NFL game yet with 329 passing yards and one touchdown through the air. He also added four rushes for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. The Falcons will host the Commanders in Week 6.

17 Cincinnati Bengals +2800 After on 0-3 start to the season, the Bengals have rattled off two straight wins. They had their best overall team performance on Sunday vs. the Cardians with a 34-20 win. Joe Burrow had three passing touchdowns in Week 5, all of them were to his former LSU teammate, Ja’Marr Chase. Cincinnati will host the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

18 Indianapolis Colts +12500 In Week 5, the Colts won 23-16 vs. the Titans. However, rookie QB Anthony Richardson injured his shoulder and was forced to come out of the game. He did not return. Sources say that the Colts are debating whether they should place him on the IR or see how he progresses over the next few weeks. For now, Gardner Minshew will be the starting QB for Indianapolis.

19 Los Angeles Rams +10000 With a 23-14 loss to the Eagles in Week 5, the Rams are now 2-3 this season Luckily, the team just got Cooper Kupp back on Sunday and their offense is going to take another step forward. In Week 6, the Rams will be back at home when they face their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua look to be one of the top WR duos in the NFL this season that not many could have predicted.

20 Green Bay Packers +8000 Jordan Love had his worst start as a Green Bay Packer in Week 5 vs. the Raiders. He was 16-30 passing for 182 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. After that loss, the Packers are 2-3 this season and they have a bye in Week 6. They will be back in Week 7 when they are on the road vs. the Denver Broncos.

21 New York Jets +125000 The New York Jets were on the road in Week 5 to face the Broncos. They won 31-21 and relied on their dominant run game. Breece Hall had 22 carries for 177 rushing yards and one touchdown. New York is now 2-3 after that win and they will host the Eagles in Week 6. It will not be an easy matchup for the Jets.

22 Houston Texans +15000 After a tough loss in Week 5 to the Falcons, the Houston Texans are now 2-3 this season. One promising sign is that rookie QB C.J. Strouf has looked incredible to start this season and has yet to throw an interception. He set a new NFL record for the most pass attempts to start a career without an interception throw. We’ll have to see how much longer that will last for Stroud.

23 Arizona Cardinals +75000 Despite being 1-4 this season, the Cardinals are still a frisky team. They are much better than many predicted them to be. Joshua Dobbs had a rough game in Week 5. He had two passing touchdowns, but he also had two costly turnovers in their 34-20 loss to the Bengals. Arizona is on the road in Week 6 to face the LA Rams.

24 Tennessee Titans +10000 The Titans’ 23-16 loss in Week 5 dropped their record to 2-3 this season. Tennessee struggled to get their run game working. As a team, they only had 89 rushing yards vs. the Colts. In Week 6. Indianapolis will have a true road game across the pond when they face off in London vs. the Ravens. Baltimore is 3-2 heading into that contest after a loss in Week 5 to the Steelers.

25 Las Vegas Raiders +12500 Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders snuck out a 17-13 win vs. the Packers on MNF in Week 5. Jakobi Meyers led the team with seven catches for 75 yards and one receiving touchdown. After that win, Las Vegas is 2-3 this season and they will host the 1-4 New England Patriots on Sunday.

26 Washington Commanders +15000 After a 2-0 start to the season, the Commanders have dropped three straight games. They’re allowing an average of 37 points per game in those three losses. Luckily, the Commanders have a winnable game this Sunday in Week 6 vs. the Falcons. Atlanta is 3-2 this season after a walk-off win on a field goal by Younghoe Koo in Week 5.

27 Minnesota Vikings +8000 A 27-20 loss to the Chiefs at home in Week 5 dropped to Vikings’ record to 1-4 this season. To make matters worse, All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson injured his hamstring in Week 5 and had to be placed on the IR. That means the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year is out for at least four weeks. That could be detrimental to Minnesota’s success this season.

28 New York Giants +25000 The New York Giants have had an abysmal start to the 2023 season. After making the playoffs in 2022, the Giants have taken a huge step back in 2023. Their offense and defense look nothing close to what they did last season and the team is only averaging (12.4) points per game. That is the second-worst in the NFL this season, only ahead of the Patriots. Additionally, Daniel Jones injured his neck in Week 5 and could miss some time.

29 New England Patriots +20000 Every dynasty has to come to an end and it looks like it’s finally happening for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones is nowhere close to the player that the Patriots expected him to be. He cannot be blamed fully for the team’s lack of success, but he’s a contributing factor. It’s hard when your offense gets shut out at home and only has three points over their last two games.

30 Chicago Bears +30000 Justin Fields and the Bears put together their first win of the season in Week 5 vs. the Commanders. Justin Fields had 282 yards passing and four touchdowns. D.J. Moore has eight catches for 230 yards receiving and three touchdowns. The Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 in what could be a winnable game for Chicago.

31 Denver Broncos +25000 Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are off to a 1-4 start to the season. They lost 31-21 at home to the Jets in Week 5. Russell Wilson was 20-31 passing, but only had 196 passing yards. He had two fumbles in Week 5 and lost one of them, which was then picked up and scored for a TD by the Jets.