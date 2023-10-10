NFL

49ers Rumors: Deebo Samuel Claps Back At Micah Parsons’ Comments

Anthony R. Cardenas
The San Francisco 49ers did more than enough on Sunday night to prove that they are the best team in the NFL. They took on a Cowboys team that was thought to be an NFC powerhouse themselves, but the 49ers dominated on both sides of the ball, coming out with a decisive 42-10 victory.

49ers: Deebo Responds To Parsons, “Was Already Personal”

A couple of days after the contest, it appears that tensions are still running high in the “rivalry” that has been one-sided over the past few years. 49ers tight end George Kittle posted a picture on his Instagram on Monday morning, which showed him exposing his under shirt after scoring a touchdown in the game. The shirt had an explicit message for the Cowboys, reading “F*ck Dallas” for all to read.

The photo made its viral rounds, and was then picked up on by arguably the Cowboy’s best player. Micah Parsons took to his podcast later in the day and addressed the issue:

“I just feel like he’s making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle’s my guy, but I’mma say this. Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that. Just trust…If you wanna make it personal, we can make it personal.

The 49ers and Cowboys aren’t scheduled to play again this season, but could potentially meet in the playoffs, where San Francisco has ended Dallas’ season in each of the last two years.

SF Stakes Claim As Best Team In The NFL

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a response to Parsons’ response on the Up and Adams show on DraftKings Network:

It was already personal before the game started. 42-10 I don’t think you like, wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse.

Samuel is no stranger to going back and forth with opposing players in the media. He was very outspoken during the offseason about how he feels the results of the NFC Championship game would be different had Brock Purdy finished the game, putting his thoughts into every microphone he could get his hands on.

The 49ers improved to 5-0 on the season with the win on Sunday, and are firmly in the driver’s seat when it comes to the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl

