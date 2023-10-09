The New York Giants have not scored an offensive touchdown since Week 3 vs. the 49ers. Against the Seahawks in Week 4, they were held to just a field goal. New York’s offense failed to score a touchdown in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins. They were lucky to get a defensive touchdown against Miami.

One glaring issue for the Giants is their depth on the OL. New York had two starters missing for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Dolphins. The Giants’ makeshift offensive line has allowed 18 sacks in the last two games, and the biggest came against Miami. Backup lineman Joshua Ezeudu was late trying to block a pass-rusher and Jones took a big hit. To make matters worse for New York’s putrid offense, Jones injured his neck on that play and could miss some time.

Daniel Jones will have an MRI done to determine the severity of his neck injury suffered in Week 5

Heading into his MRI, there is optimism that #Giants QB Daniel Jones did not suffer a major injury. Status for Sunday is still TBD. But no one has ruled him out yet. https://t.co/bOHWBq2Gkr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023



To casual fans, Daniel Jones takes a lot of the blame for the Giants’ lack of success on offense. In reality, it’s a number of factors that have added up to the Giants’ not having an offensive touchdown in their last two games. They have only scored 19 points over their last two games. Through their first five games, that’s just (12.4) points per game, only the New England Patriots have a worse scoring offense with just (11.0) points per contest in 2023.

New York’s offense has been extremely limited without Saquon Barkley, but that’s not even the biggest issue. New York’s offensive line has been horrific. Jones has been pressured 81 times this season as the Giants’ starter. That is the third-most by any player through five games since ESPN started tracking pressure in 2009. That stat was provided by Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Additionally, the Giant’s 18 sacks over their last two contests are the most over a two-game span since the ’86 Eagles.

The Giants’ swing tackle plan was always head-scratching. It turns out it was dangerous as well, with over-matched LT Josh Ezeudu’s whiff leading to Daniel Jones’ neck injury: https://t.co/MmIAaAnLX0 pic.twitter.com/sSOii6hmvH — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 9, 2023



The reason Daniel Jones got injured is because the Giants have an inferior offensive line. Last season, Andrew Thomas earned second-team All-Pro honors at LT. He was rock solid for the New York and helped protect Jones. In Week 1, Thomas injured his hamstring trying to chase down a block Giants field goal that got returned for a touchdown. He’s been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

In Thomas’ place, Joshua Ezeudu has been starting at LT. This offseason, the Giants had Ezeudu primarily working at guard. Since Week 2, the second-year pro has been starting at LT. He’s been ineffective at that position and got Jones injured yesterday. Ezeudu was late reacting to pressure and Jones took a big hit, injuring his neck. The 26-year-old QB will have an MRI done to see just how much time he could possibly miss.