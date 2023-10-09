NFL

Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones could miss time with a neck injury similar to the one he suffered in 2021

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Daniel Jones Giants pic
Daniel Jones Giants pic

The New York Giants have not scored an offensive touchdown since Week 3 vs. the 49ers. Against the Seahawks in Week 4, they were held to just a field goal. New York’s offense failed to score a touchdown in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins. They were lucky to get a defensive touchdown against Miami. 

One glaring issue for the Giants is their depth on the OL. New York had two starters missing for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Dolphins. The Giants’ makeshift offensive line has allowed 18 sacks in the last two games, and the biggest came against Miami. Backup lineman Joshua Ezeudu was late trying to block a pass-rusher and Jones took a big hit. To make matters worse for New York’s putrid offense, Jones injured his neck on that play and could miss some time.

Daniel Jones will have an MRI done to determine the severity of his neck injury suffered in Week 5


To casual fans, Daniel Jones takes a lot of the blame for the Giants’ lack of success on offense. In reality, it’s a number of factors that have added up to the Giants’ not having an offensive touchdown in their last two games. They have only scored 19 points over their last two games. Through their first five games, that’s just (12.4) points per game, only the New England Patriots have a worse scoring offense with just (11.0) points per contest in 2023.

New York’s offense has been extremely limited without Saquon Barkley, but that’s not even the biggest issue. New York’s offensive line has been horrific. Jones has been pressured 81 times this season as the Giants’ starter. That is the third-most by any player through five games since ESPN started tracking pressure in 2009. That stat was provided by Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Additionally, the Giant’s 18 sacks over their last two contests are the most over a two-game span since the ’86 Eagles.


The reason Daniel Jones got injured is because the Giants have an inferior offensive line. Last season, Andrew Thomas earned second-team All-Pro honors at LT. He was rock solid for the New York and helped protect Jones. In Week 1, Thomas injured his hamstring trying to chase down a block Giants field goal that got returned for a touchdown. He’s been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

In Thomas’ place, Joshua Ezeudu has been starting at LT. This offseason, the Giants had Ezeudu primarily working at guard. Since Week 2, the second-year pro has been starting at LT. He’s been ineffective at that position and got Jones injured yesterday. Ezeudu was late reacting to pressure and Jones took a big hit, injuring his neck. The 26-year-old QB will have an MRI done to see just how much time he could possibly miss.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers - 10 Most Popular NFL Teams On Instagram
NFL

LATEST Green Bay vs Raiders Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 In Monday Night NFL Free Bets

Author image Andy Newton  •  1 min
Daniel Jones Giants pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones could miss time with a neck injury similar to the one he suffered in 2021
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2min

The New York Giants have not scored an offensive touchdown since Week 3 vs. the 49ers. Against the Seahawks in Week 4, they were held to just a field goal….

Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders pic
NFL
Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders Free Bets With BetOnline: Monday Night $1000 NFL Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  31min

Claim your Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders free bets with BetOnline ahead of today’s big Monday Night Football action from the Allegiant Stadium. While you can also use…

Gardner Minshew Colts pic
NFL
Colts Injury Report: How many games will Gardner Minshew start for Anthony Richardson after suffering an AC joint sprain?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  44min
5a2327c0 ff0a 11e9 bdb9 51291db87116
NFL
Patriots News: Has Bill Belichick Hit Rock Bottom In New England?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
rsz josh allen buffalo bills 120122 53e3b5e302e74e019091fbe87af68d8a
NFL
The Buffalo Bills Had A Rough Day Against The Jaguars In London
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz screenshot 2023 10 07 at 16 43 28 aaron rodgers aaronrodgers12 • instagram photos and videos
NFL
New York Jets News: Aaron Rodgers Shares Photos Of Rehab Process
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 8 2023
Arrow to top