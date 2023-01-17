American Football

NFL Divisional Round: Who Has the Highest Scoring Divisional Game?

Author image
Olly Taliku
4 min read
With the the exciting prospect of Divisional games coming up this weekend, we take a look back at some of the classic previous editions and find out who holds the record for most points in a single game.

5. Redskins (51) vs. Rams (7) – 1984

The first team to score high on our list was the Washington Redskins, when they pulverised the Rams in 1984 with a deserved huge scoreline.

The Redskins held a commanding advantage at halftime, as much of their work was already done before they headed down the tunnel with a 38-7 lead. Washington scored on six of their seven first half possessions in a dominant display that saw five touchdowns scored.

With a 44 point differential, the win was the second biggest in the Redskins’ history, while it remains their highest scoring playoff game ever.

Washington went all the way to the finish in 1984 however they fell at the final hurdle, as the Los Angeles Raiders lifted Super Bowl XVIII after a 38-9 win.

4. Chiefs (51) vs. Texans (31) – 2019

Another team to score 51 points in a Divisional match was the Kansas City Chiefs when they played the Texans in 2019.

One of the latest entries on our list saw the Chiefs bombard a poor Houston team throughout the game and the points showed this, as Kansas came out eventual winners by 51-31.

Chiefs vs Texans

Unlike the previous mentioned Redskins game, the Chiefs certainly didn’t have things their own way early on in the contest and had to overturn a 24-0 deficit to win the game.

The Chiefs managed to provide an unlikely comeback however and pulled themselves out of the fire scoring seven touchdowns to come out comfortable winners in the end. The seven TD’s is also tied for the most ever in a divisional game.

3. Cowboys (52) vs. Browns (7) – 1967

The Cowboys drumming over the Browns in 1967 is number three on our list and Dallas are also one of only three sides to have ever scored over 51 points in a Divisional game.

Dallas didn’t take long to get going against Cleveland in this matchup as they scored two TD’s in the opening quarter to take a comfortable 14-0 lead into the second.

The Cowboys continued to score at least one TD in every quarter for the rest of the game, even scoring three in the third to provide a very nice looking 52-14 win.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they were unable to carry the momentum from their huge win with them through to the next round; as they came up short to 67′ Super Bowl winners Green Bay.

2. Raiders (56) vs. Oilers (7) – 1969

The Oakland Raiders were not playing around when they faced the Oilers in the AFL Divisional game back in 1969, as they managed seven touchdowns in a thumping win over Tennessee.

It was no surprise the Raiders came out on top in this matchup, as the franchise came into the Divisional game with six wins on the bounce and a sparkling record of 12-1-1.

Nobody expected the Raiders to win by such a large margin and the 56-7 win still remains as the second biggest win in Las Vegas’ history.

Yet again a team who scored high in their Divisional game struggled when the Championship game came around, as the Raiders lost to eventual Super Bowl winners Kansas.

1. Jaguars (62) vs. Dolphins (7) – 2000

On the 15th of January 2000, the Jaguars stepped on to the field to play the Dolphins and just over an hour of game play later, Miami lost the Divisional game to an embarrassing scoreline.

In one of the most dominant playoff displays of all time, the Jaguars took control of the game early on as they held an almost insurmountable 24-0 lead after the first quarter.

fred taylor

The Jaguars did not hold back however and they just kept scoring and scoring against Miami, making a real statement for their Super Bowl hopes with a 62-7 win – the largest win in the franchise’s history.

Yet again the side winning the Divisional game did not win the Super Bowl, as the Rams were crowned Super Bowl XXXIV Champions just a couple of weeks later.

Content You May Like

Author image
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
Olly Taliku

