NFL Divisional Round: Best Prop Bets & Player Props Picks

There are eight teams remaining in the postseason field in the NFL, and Divisional Round Weekend is upon us. There are story lines aplenty throughout the four games that will be played over the course of Saturday and Sunday, and they promise to be entertaining contests despite most featuring spreads of more than 5 points.

Things will start off with the upstart Houston Texans taking on the #1 seeded Ravens, which will follow with the Packers visiting the 49ers on Saturday night. The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the early window on Sunday, before the weekend wraps up with the marquee matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

NFL Odds: Best Player Prop Bets For The Divisional Round

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen has quickly become the best QB rivalry in the league and it’s not hard to see why. The two are 3-3 head-to-head and about to meet in the postseason for the third time in the last four years. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/HA1q7e4ACO — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2024

With the jam-packed weekend comes plenty of opportunity for wagering on game action and player props, and we take a look at some of the best proposition bets available in the NFL over the coming days, via BetOnline:

1. CJ Stroud Under 1.5 Passing TDs (-186)

Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons of any quarterback in league history, and he led a team that was 1-13-1 the previous season to an AFC South championship and a win in his first postseason game. He finished the year with 23 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions, one of the better marks in the game, and he and his team will look to continue their hot streak this Sunday against the Ravens.

But Baltimore’s defense will be waiting. While Stroud has thrown for 2+ touchdowns in each of his last two games, he will be going up against the team that allowed the second-fewest touchdowns in the NFL this season, and held Stroud out of the end zone in the first meeting between the two sides earlier this year. The value isn’t great, but the oddsmakers value the Texans hitting a wall this weekend.

2. Jordan Love Over 0.5 Interceptions (-179)

No NFL quarterback has been playing better than Jordan Love. Since November 19th, the Packers’ quarterback has been on a tear, throwing for 21 touchdowns in a span of nine games while leading his team to a 7-2 record in that time. Incredible, he has only thrown one interception as well, making him essentially mistake-free for the last two months.

So why do the oddsmakers favor him throwing a pick on Saturday night? Perhaps they believe that Love is “due”, given that there was a stretch early in the season in which he threw at least one interception in 6 of 7 games, including five in a two-week span against the Raiders and Lions. He’ll be going up against the team that forced opposing quarterbacks into the most interceptions this season in the 49ers, so look for Love’s luck to run out in the turnover department.

3. Josh Allen Over 45.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Buffalo Bills haven’t lost a game since switching offensive coordinators, and a big reason is the difference in play calling for Josh Allen and the offense. The running backs have been utilized more both in the rushing and passing games, which has allowed for other things in the offense to open up.

One of them has been Allen’s scrambles. We’ve always known that the quarterback had insane mobility and the ability to break off big runs, but it has been exaggerated in recent weeks during Buffalo’s push to the playoffs. He has over 44 yards rushing in each of his last three games, including 74 against the Steelers last week and 67 against the Dolphins the game prior. He has skills to break off a 50+ yard scramble at any moment, making the over on this bet a solid value.