Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to face Josh Allen and the Bills in his first career road playoff game

Zach Wolpin
There’s no question who the best QB in the NFL is. Patrick Mahomes is on a trajectory to be one of the all-time greats. He continues to play at a high level in the regular season. Not to mention that he’s already won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. Mahomes has already accomplished so much in his career. However, there’s one thing he still hasn’t done. 

In six different postseason appearances with the Chiefs, the two-time league MVP has never played a road playoff game. That’s just how dominant Kansas City has been with Patrick Mahomes. The team has either played at home or in the Super Bow, never on the road. It will be a first for Mahomes this weekend. Kansas City took a step back in the 2023 regular season and this will be a good test to see if the Chiefs can win in a tough environment.

Patrick Mahomes will play his first true road playoff game this weekend vs. Josh Allen and the Bills


In 15 career playoff games for Patrick Mahomes, 12 have been at Arrowhead Stadium. The other three were neutral sights for the Super Bowl. This Sunday, Mahomes will be on the road in Buffalo for his first true road playoff game. Kansas City is not the same powerhouse team they’ve been in the past. It’s going to take a true team effort to beat Josh Allen and the Bills.

Facing Allen and Buffalo in the postseason is something the Chiefs are not strangers to. They previously met twice in the playoffs and this will be their third meeting since 2020. The Chiefs won each of the first two matchups. Both were home games for Kansas City. That will all change this weekend when Mahomes plays his first road games in year seven. Truly remarkable it took this long.


Kansas City and Buffalo will be playing on SNF this weekend at 8:30 p.m. EST. Early betting lines have the Bills at (-2.5) for the spread and (-147) money line. In their last playoff games, Kansas City stomped the Dolphins 26-7. If not for one broken play, the Chiefs might have held Miami scoreless. Kansas City has a strong defense, arguably the best Mahomes has had in his time with the Chiefs. They’ll look for their defense to play their best game of the season vs. Buffalo. It will not be easy to contain Josh Allen. He had the second-longest rushing touchdown in playoff history in the wildcard round vs. Pittsburgh.  Can Patrick Mahomes go on the road in Buffalo and win his first road playoff game?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

