American Football

NFL Championship Round Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Championship game
Championship game

We are just one weekend away from finding out who will face off in Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas next month and ahead of the Championship Round this weekend, we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for both fixtures.

NFL Schedule For The Championship Playoff Round

The NFL Championship round takes place this weekend, with just four sides left in the battle for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Baltimore Ravens play host to Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in the first match of Championship weekend, with Lamar Jackson’s side just favorites with home advantage.

Baltimore eased past Houston to put an end to their fairytale season last weekend, in a comprehensive victory at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson put on a quarterback masterclass against the Texans and Baltimore are now unsurprisingly second favorites to lift the Super Bowl next month at a price of +190 with the best NFL bookmakers.

Kansas City on the other hand escaped a close game against Buffalo last weekend with a three point win, after Tyler Bass missed a field goal late in the game to level the match.

Patrick Mahomes was as impressive as ever in the first road playoff game of his career, but he will face his toughest test yet this season against the Ravens on Sunday.

The NFC Championship game will be contested between the Detroit Lions and San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday evening, with the Lions hoping to make their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Detroit beat both the Loss Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to their second ever Championship game, where they will play their first road playoff game of the season.

San Francisco on the other hand have made it to the Championship round for a 19th time in their history and are Super Bowl favorites after edging past the Packers in the Divisional round.

Championship Round TV Schedule

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue
chiefs Chiefs Baltimore Ravens logo Ravens Sun 01/28/24, 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS & Paramount + M&T Bank Stadium
NFL Championship Round Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times And TV ChannelsLions Unknown 49ers Sun, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX Levi’s Stadium
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Zay Flowers Ravens pic
American Football

LATEST Ravens vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks For +550 AFC Championship Bet

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 23 2024
Isiah Pacheco pic
American Football
Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $500 Free Bets For Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024

Join Everygame today and claim their NFL free bets as the Divisional playoff round continues with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. You can also get up to $500…

rsz stefon diggs
American Football
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024

This Bovada NFL betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for the Bills vs Chiefs Divisional Round Playoff match on Sunday. Here’s how to get…

rsz travis kelce chiefs xmas game 1 122523 f3ffa09fa707419db9597c8c08d22199
American Football
BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic 2
American Football
How To Bet On Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Michigan
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024
rsz mike evans
American Football
How To Bet On Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Florida
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024
Isiah Pacheco pic
American Football
How To Bet On Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs In Missouri
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 21 2024
Arrow to top