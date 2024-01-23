We are just one weekend away from finding out who will face off in Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas next month and ahead of the Championship Round this weekend, we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for both fixtures.

NFL Schedule For The Championship Playoff Round

The NFL Championship round takes place this weekend, with just four sides left in the battle for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Baltimore Ravens play host to Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in the first match of Championship weekend, with Lamar Jackson’s side just favorites with home advantage.

Baltimore eased past Houston to put an end to their fairytale season last weekend, in a comprehensive victory at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson put on a quarterback masterclass against the Texans and Baltimore are now unsurprisingly second favorites to lift the Super Bowl next month at a price of +190 with the best NFL bookmakers.

Kansas City on the other hand escaped a close game against Buffalo last weekend with a three point win, after Tyler Bass missed a field goal late in the game to level the match.

Patrick Mahomes was as impressive as ever in the first road playoff game of his career, but he will face his toughest test yet this season against the Ravens on Sunday.

The NFC Championship game will be contested between the Detroit Lions and San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday evening, with the Lions hoping to make their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Detroit beat both the Loss Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to their second ever Championship game, where they will play their first road playoff game of the season.

San Francisco on the other hand have made it to the Championship round for a 19th time in their history and are Super Bowl favorites after edging past the Packers in the Divisional round.

Championship Round TV Schedule