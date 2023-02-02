After splitting with the Cowboys at the end of this season, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has joined the Chargers and has said he is excited to coach the “phenomenal” Justin Herbert.

Having left the Cowboys after four seasons in Dallas, Kellen Moore has decided to move on to newer pastures as he takes on the challenge of fixing a struggling Chargers offence.

At the centre of the Chargers defence is the consistently superb Justin Herbert and Moore has described his enthusiasm of taking on a new challenge in coaching such a ‘phenomenal’ player.

“Justin, we know the physical talent. He obviously does a tremendous job. I think it’s been really cool to watch him, from a fundamental perspective, as he’s gone from Oregon into the NFL and transitioned, and started playing under center — he has done such a phenomenal job of that — and the play-action game, the movement game.

Kellen Moore, the #DallasCowboys offensive coordinator for the past four seasons, will not return next season. Learn more ↓ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 30, 2023

“We know his ability to throw it down the field. I’m just really, really excited to be able to work with him and, hopefully, help him in some way as he continues to build the career that he is going to have.”

Herbert has been one of the NFL’s best QB’s since he was drafted as sixth pick in the 2020 NFL draft, as he has thrown for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions so far in his short career so far.

Despite the good numbers for Herbert, the Chargers season came to an abrupt end win the Wildcard Playoff Round as the Jaguars pulled off an improbable comeback from 27 points behind to end the Chargers year early.

