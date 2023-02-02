American Football

New Chargers OC Kellen Moore Excited to work with Justin Herbert: “He has done such a phenomenal job”

Olly Taliku
Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore

After splitting with the Cowboys at the end of this season, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has joined the Chargers and has said he is excited to coach the “phenomenal” Justin Herbert.

Having left the Cowboys after four seasons in Dallas, Kellen Moore has decided to move on to newer pastures as he takes on the challenge of fixing a struggling Chargers offence.

At the centre of the Chargers defence is the consistently superb Justin Herbert and Moore has described his enthusiasm of taking on a new challenge in coaching such a ‘phenomenal’ player.

“Justin, we know the physical talent. He obviously does a tremendous job. I think it’s been really cool to watch him, from a fundamental perspective, as he’s gone from Oregon into the NFL and transitioned, and started playing under center — he has done such a phenomenal job of that — and the play-action game, the movement game.

“We know his ability to throw it down the field. I’m just really, really excited to be able to work with him and, hopefully, help him in some way as he continues to build the career that he is going to have.”

Herbert has been one of the NFL’s best QB’s since he was drafted as sixth pick in the 2020 NFL draft, as he has thrown for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions so far in his short career so far.

Despite the good numbers for Herbert, the Chargers season came to an abrupt end win the Wildcard Playoff Round as the Jaguars pulled off an improbable comeback from 27 points behind to end the Chargers year early.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
