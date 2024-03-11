Soccer

Manchester United Owner Set To Approve £100m Swoop For Benfica Teenager Joao Neves

Author image
Cai Parry
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Neves
Manchester United Neves

New Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to approve a record-breaking £100m offer for teenage Benfica midfielder Joao Neves ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United To Approve £100m Joao Neves Move

Teenage Benfica midfielder Joao Neves is drawing interest from several elite European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United reportedly eyeing a £100 million move for the youngster.

The 19-year-old has shone in Roger Schmidt’s side this term, scoring twice and assisting twice in 43 appearances across all competitions as they sit second in Liga Portugal, and in the last-16 of the Europa League.

And now, as the Red Devils look to kickstart a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner is set to approve a record-breaking move to trigger the teenage sensation’s £102 million release clause, the Mirror claim.

Neves’ arrival would see him become United’s new club-record signing, as the fee would eclipse the £89 million paid to Juventus to re-sign France international midfielder Paul Pogba back in 2016.

The Red Devils are hoping to improve their squad over the summer, with the midfield being identified as a key area that has need for improvement after an incredibly inconsistent 2023/24.

Significant changes are expected amid Ratcliffe’s arrival at the club. Sofyan Amrabat is set to return to Fiorentina after a disappointing loan spell, while question marks remain over the futures of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

It is also unknown whether Erik ten Hag will remain at the helm come the start of the 2024/25 season, with reports suggesting that the club may part ways with the Dutchman before the end of the campaign.

Neves Refuses To Rule Out Summer Move

Despite being under contract with boyhood club Benfica until the summer of 2028, Neves refused to rule out a departure this summer when quizzed about his bright future.

“I promise to do my best in every training session, in every game, and I think that is one of my greatest qualities,” Neves said when questioned about a potential transfer back in February.

“I’m focused on Benfica and even more so on [Thursday’s] game, which is the next one. I will do my best in every game and in every training session.”

Regardless of a potential move in the summer, Neves’ arrival in the United Kingdom is imminent as Benfica take on Rangers in the second-leg of their Europa League last-16 matchup on Thursday evening.

Having drawn the first-leg 2-2 in Portugal, the young midfielder will be aiming to inspire his side to victory at Ibrox, which would see them advance to the quarter-finals of the competition where they could potentially face the likes of Liverpool, AC Milan or Bayer Leverkusen.

Author image
Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
Author Image

Cai Parry

