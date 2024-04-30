Former Manchester City ace Emmanuel Adebayor has admitted he is not a fan of Arsenal star Kai Havertz, saying the German international does not possess enough strength.

Kai Havertz Has Lately Been In Excellent Form For Arsenal

Arsenal splurged a handsome £65 million ($81.55 million) to sign Havertz from local rivals Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season. Mikel Arteta thrust him into the starting XI right away, but the player did not do enough to justify his lofty price tag. In his first 12 Premier League games, Havertz scored only once, with the goal coming in a 4-0 routing of Bournemouth at the end of September. Understandably, Havertz faced a lot of criticism because of his performance, but Arteta maintained his faith in him.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man kept his head down and honed his craft, finally unlocking his best self in the business end of the Premier League campaign. Since February, Havertz has been one of the standout performers for the north Londoners, scoring eight times and providing five assists in the last 11 league matches.

Emmanuel Adebayor Explains Why He Is Not A Big Fan Of Kai Havertz

Havertz’s great revival has won most of his critics over, but Adebayor admittedly is still not a big fan of the 24-year-old. Shedding light on his opinion, the ex-Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur striker said:

“He has adapted well, but I am not a big fan of the player, to be honest. He isn’t that strong and when you are playing up front for a team like Arsenal.

“First and foremost, you have to be strong and you have to be clever. He’s a very good player with the feet.”

Adebayor added:

“Football is a game, whenever you score, you are the hero and when you don’t score, then you are the villain. If he doesn’t score and Arsenal ends up losing, then the fans won’t be happy about it.

“But if he manages to score a goal and get a win for his team, as he is doing at the end of the season for his team, then he will be the hero.”

Havertz and Co. will return to Premier League action on May 4, hosting Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.