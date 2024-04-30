Soccer

“He isn’t that strong” – Emmanuel Adebayor Says He Is Not A ‘Big Fan’ Of In-Form Arsenal Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ex Arsenal Man Emmanuel Adebayor
Ex Arsenal Man Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Manchester City ace Emmanuel Adebayor has admitted he is not a fan of Arsenal star Kai Havertz, saying the German international does not possess enough strength.

Kai Havertz Has Lately Been In Excellent Form For Arsenal

Arsenal splurged a handsome £65 million ($81.55 million) to sign Havertz from local rivals Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season. Mikel Arteta thrust him into the starting XI right away, but the player did not do enough to justify his lofty price tag. In his first 12 Premier League games, Havertz scored only once, with the goal coming in a 4-0 routing of Bournemouth at the end of September. Understandably, Havertz faced a lot of criticism because of his performance, but Arteta maintained his faith in him.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man kept his head down and honed his craft, finally unlocking his best self in the business end of the Premier League campaign. Since February, Havertz has been one of the standout performers for the north Londoners, scoring eight times and providing five assists in the last 11 league matches.

Emmanuel Adebayor Explains Why He Is Not A Big Fan Of Kai Havertz

Havertz’s great revival has won most of his critics over, but Adebayor admittedly is still not a big fan of the 24-year-old. Shedding light on his opinion, the ex-Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur striker said:

He has adapted well, but I am not a big fan of the player, to be honest. He isn’t that strong and when you are playing up front for a team like Arsenal.

First and foremost, you have to be strong and you have to be clever. He’s a very good player with the feet.”

Adebayor added:

Football is a game, whenever you score, you are the hero and when you don’t score, then you are the villain. If he doesn’t score and Arsenal ends up losing, then the fans won’t be happy about it.

But if he manages to score a goal and get a win for his team, as he is doing at the end of the season for his team, then he will be the hero.”

Havertz and Co. will return to Premier League action on May 4, hosting Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ex Arsenal Man Emmanuel Adebayor
Soccer

LATEST “He isn’t that strong” – Emmanuel Adebayor Says He Is Not A ‘Big Fan’ Of In-Form Arsenal Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Los Blancos Are Still Monitoring Liverpool Star’s Situation
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Madrid are still keeping tabs on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, suggesting the European giants could strike if an opening appears in the summer….

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Want To Ship Two Out-Of-Favor Stars To Saudi Arabia
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024

Eager to raise funds in the summer transfer window, Barcelona are reportedly plotting to sell two of their loanees —  Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet — to Saudi Arabia. The…

Bayern Munich Real Madrid Collage
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Bayern Munich & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
English Premier League Trophy
Soccer
Premier League: 5 Managers Who Have Taken The Fewest Matches To Reach 100 Wins
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid — Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Newcastle United Man Alexander Isak Is One Of The Most Clinical Strikers In The Premier League
Soccer
“Newcastle United fans expect something a little bit special” – Garth Crooks Makes Bizarre Claim About Alexander Isak
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Arrow to top