Soccer

“They have probably come to a conclusion” – Gary Neville Believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS Have Already Decided Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United Future

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Former England star Gary Neville has suggested Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and newly appointed CEO Omar Berrada have already decided whether Erik ten Hag will continue as manager beyond the 2023-24 season.

Erik ten Hag Has Endured A Difficult Campaign At Manchester United

In his debut 2022-23 season, Ten Hag helped Manchester United to Carabao Cup glory and a third-place finish in the Premier League. Many expected him to take the next step this season, but that has not been the case. United have failed to defend their Carabao Cup crown, have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, and are currently in sixth place in the Premier League rankings. They are trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points after 26 rounds of fixtures.

They can still end the season with a trophy if they win the FA Cup, but with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City all alive in the competition, it will not be a straightforward affair.

Gary Neville Says Ten Hag’s Fate May Have Already Been Decided

Manchester United’s minority owners (27.7%) Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company INEOS have moved quite a few pieces around since coming on board late last year. They have appointed Berrada as their CEO, luring him away from Manchester City. Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth is also close to joining as United’s first Sporting Director.

Former Red Devils star Neville believes Ratcliffe and Berrada have already chalked out the club’s future and decided what they want to do with Ten Hag at the end of the 2023-24 season. He said on Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

If you look at the guy [Berrada] who has come in from City as CEO and they’re obviously looking to get Dan Ashworth in from Newcastle – they’re going to make a decision, I think, quite quickly, if not already. 

I suspect Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford already know whether they are going to keep Erik ten Hag as manager next season. I can’t believe they’re going to wait until May to make that decision and then leave themselves short.”

He added:

Where Manchester United have been found out in the last 10 years in recruitment on and off the pitch is making poor decisions, late decisions, not being ahead of the game. I don’t think they are going to do that.

For me, I suspect they have probably come to a conclusion already. It may even be whether it’s Champions League or not, they will stick with that decision.

Although Ratcliffe may have already made up his mind, it would not hurt Ten Hag to end the season as strongly as possible. The journey to redemption begins with the FA Cup Fifth Round clash with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night (February 28).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST “They have probably come to a conclusion” – Gary Neville Believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS Have Already Decided Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United Future

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 27 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Midfielders With Most Goal Involvements In Europe
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Penalties In Top 5 Leagues This Season: Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is The Leading Penalty Taker In Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 27 2024

Scoring a penalty seems like a pretty straightforward job. No need to shake off defenders or engineer space to shoot — just beat the goalkeeper from 12 yards and the…

Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane
Soccer
10 Longest Unbeaten Streaks In Europe Since 2000: Real Madrid Are In 4th Place With 40 Games
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 27 2024

Unbeaten streaks are incredibly tricky to maintain in top European leagues. Streakholders not only need to hold their own against top-tier teams with plenty of firepower, but they also have…

GGpLpRsWQAAKDIK
Soccer
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla spent All-Star break picking the brain of Man City manager Pep Guardiola
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 26 2024
Bayern Munich Man Alphonso Davies Is One Of The Most Marketable Soccer Players
Soccer
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies agrees to join Real Madrid
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 26 2024
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Conceded Many Late Goals In Premier League
Soccer
“It’s extremely strong and wrong” – Ally McCoist Slams Gary Neville For Calling Chelsea ‘Billion-Pound Bottlejobs’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 26 2024
Real Madrid Icon Luka Modric Is One Of The 10 Active Players With Most Appearances In The UEFA Champions League
Soccer
“I can understand what Modric might think” – Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Admits It Is ‘Very Difficult’ To Bench A Legend Like Luka Modric
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 26 2024
Arrow to top