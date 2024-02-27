Former England star Gary Neville has suggested Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and newly appointed CEO Omar Berrada have already decided whether Erik ten Hag will continue as manager beyond the 2023-24 season.

Erik ten Hag Has Endured A Difficult Campaign At Manchester United

In his debut 2022-23 season, Ten Hag helped Manchester United to Carabao Cup glory and a third-place finish in the Premier League. Many expected him to take the next step this season, but that has not been the case. United have failed to defend their Carabao Cup crown, have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, and are currently in sixth place in the Premier League rankings. They are trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points after 26 rounds of fixtures.

They can still end the season with a trophy if they win the FA Cup, but with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City all alive in the competition, it will not be a straightforward affair.

Gary Neville Says Ten Hag’s Fate May Have Already Been Decided

Manchester United’s minority owners (27.7%) Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company INEOS have moved quite a few pieces around since coming on board late last year. They have appointed Berrada as their CEO, luring him away from Manchester City. Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth is also close to joining as United’s first Sporting Director.

Former Red Devils star Neville believes Ratcliffe and Berrada have already chalked out the club’s future and decided what they want to do with Ten Hag at the end of the 2023-24 season. He said on Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

“If you look at the guy [Berrada] who has come in from City as CEO and they’re obviously looking to get Dan Ashworth in from Newcastle – they’re going to make a decision, I think, quite quickly, if not already.

“I suspect Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford already know whether they are going to keep Erik ten Hag as manager next season. I can’t believe they’re going to wait until May to make that decision and then leave themselves short.”

He added:

“Where Manchester United have been found out in the last 10 years in recruitment on and off the pitch is making poor decisions, late decisions, not being ahead of the game. I don’t think they are going to do that.

“For me, I suspect they have probably come to a conclusion already. It may even be whether it’s Champions League or not, they will stick with that decision.”

Although Ratcliffe may have already made up his mind, it would not hurt Ten Hag to end the season as strongly as possible. The journey to redemption begins with the FA Cup Fifth Round clash with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night (February 28).