Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United are interested in Lille defender Leny Yoro. The Italian, however, has clarified that United are not the only team keeping tabs on Yoro, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also in the mix.

Manchester United Scouting Yoro But Price Tag Yet To Be Decided, Claims Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed United’s plans for the summer, shedding light on their links with Lille’s 18-year-old center-back Yoro. He said that while United were closely following the teenager, they had not yet made a move for him. Furthermore, Romano added that signing Yoro could turn out to be an expensive affair, as heavy-hitters PSG and Real Madrid were also involved.

The Italian journalist revealed:

“Leny Yoro is one of the most exciting talents who could be on the market this summer, and there have been fresh stories about Manchester United trying to win the race for the young Lille defender’s signature.

“For now, my understanding is that there will be many clubs in the race. For sure Real Madrid are there, same for Paris Saint-Germain. Man United have sent scouts to follow him but at the moment, no more movement as still waiting for new board to decide for summer transfer window plans.”

R0mano concluded by adding:

“It’s also important to note that Yoro will not be cheap for sure, but the final price is not clear yet as Lille president Olivier Letang will decide that around May.”

Why Man Utd Are Interested In Yoro

According to sources, the club’s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to create a young core at Manchester United — a group that can continue to operate together for the foreseeable future. If the Mancunians truly want to adopt such a policy, they could not do much better than starting off with teen sensation Yoro.

He is an excellent reader of the game, is great in possession, can hold his own in aerial battles, and has a knack for popping up with goals as well. With Raphael Varane being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Lisandro Martinez struggling with fitness issues, and Harry Maguire failing to showcase consistency, United could use an all-rounder center-back like Yoro. However, with Madrid and PSG also in the running, United have their work cut out for them.

Yoro, who is valued at €25 million ($27.35 million) by Transfermarkt, has so far played 33 games for Lille in all competitions, scoring thrice. His contract with the French outfit expires in June 2025.