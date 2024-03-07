Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United midfielder Casemiro remains a person of interest for Saudi Arabian clubs, hinting that a move could materialize in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro’s Manchester United Situation Is One To Watch, Claims Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano claimed Saudi Arabian clubs were keen on signing Casemiro, retaining their interest since the 2023-24 summer transfer window. He stated that the talks were not in advanced stages but things could gather pace in the summer.

The Italian wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“There is still interest from Saudi in Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. It’s nothing advanced, but the interest is still there after they also showed an interest last summer. Then in October/November, there were some calls to intermediaries to understand the situation, but never directly to Manchester United.

“Let’s see what Man United will decide with Casemiro in the next months. At the moment the player is still fully committed and focused on United, but the interest is still there, so let’s see if Saudi clubs will return, and maybe make a proposal for Casemiro.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“So far, there was never any official contact or offer, but Casemiro’s situation looks like it could be one to watch in the summer because the interest from Saudi is still there.”

How Has Casemiro Fared At Old Trafford

Former Real Madrid star Casemiro has struggled to live up to expectations at Manchester United. He had a fine start to life in Manchester, with him helping United to 11 wins in his first 16 Premier League games. However, his hot-headedness proved costly down the season, as he missed six games over two spells due to suspension.

This season, he has jostled with fitness issues and missed quite a few matches as a consequence. Casemiro has also been quite error-prone when on the pitch, losing possession cheaply and often failing to take control of dangerous situations.

Since his Premier League switch in the summer of 2022, Casemiro has played 71 matches, scoring 12 times and providing eight assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2026.