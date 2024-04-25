Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly have as many as six transfer targets for the summer transfer window. Their list features three players from the English top-flight and three more from the Bundesliga.

Manchester United have not been at their best this season. They failed to make it into the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League and crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16. They have also been all over the place in the Premier League, suffering 12 defeats in 33 matches so far. With 53 points on the board, United are sixth in the rankings. They are currently 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They can avoid a trophyless season by winning the FA Cup, but beating Manchester City in the final will certainly not be a walk in the park.

Six Young Players On Manchester United’s Summer Shopping List

In order to mount a stronger challenge next season, Manchester United are looking to recruit some fresh faces. According to The Mirror, the club are keeping a close eye on six young players ahead of the summer transfer window.

From the Premier League, they like Everton’s 21-year-old center-back Jarrad Branthwaite, and Wolverhampton Wanderers duo, 24-year-old winger Pedro Neto and 23-year-old central midfielder Joao Gomes. The Red Devils have also shortlisted some players from the Bundesliga. Champions Bayer Leverkusen could draw offers for 23-year-old full-back Jeremie Frimpong and 25-year-old center-back Edmond Tapsoba. Capping off United’s shortlist is Borussia Dortmund’s 25-year-old forward Donyell Malen.

Manchester United need to shake things up and it will not be surprising if INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe adopt an aggressive recruitment strategy. However, ticking off the list is easier said than done. Everton could sell Branthwaite to keep themselves on the right side of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) cap, but it is unlikely to be an affordable buy for United. The same goes for Wolves pair Neto and Gomes. The team value the duo highly and will not let them go for cheap. Neto, in particular, could be a tough signing, as his valuation might be inflated amid interest from other European clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen duo Frimpong and Tapsoba, meanwhile, could choose to stay put in Germany, at least until Xabi Alonso sticks around. Dortmund’s Malen could be attainable. But he may not be an improvement over the options United already have.