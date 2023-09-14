Soccer

Doping Scandal: Paul Pogba & 5 Other Top Soccer Players Who Have Been Banned For Taking Drugs

Sushan Chakraborty
Paul Pogba Could Be Banned For Doping For 4 Years
Paul Pogba Could Be Banned For Doping For 4 Years

Soccer is the most popular sport on the planet. Millions of viewers tune in to watch their favorites in action each week, and the players repay the fans’ faith by putting on a show for them.

Soccer is also one of the most physically demanding sports on the planet. To remain relevant, it is essential for the players to stay at the top of their game, which, of course, is not an easy task. Athletes are known to use Performance Enhancement Drugs or PEDs to get that extra boost on the pitch. Although the usage of PEDs is rather rare in soccer, some top players have been accused of taking drugs over the years, with Paul Pogba being the latest example.

Below, we will shed light on the ongoing Pogba scandal and check out five other players who have faced bans for failing the anti-doping test.

What is happening with Paul Pogba?

Paul Pogba Has Failed A Drug Test
Paul Pogba Has Failed A Drug Test

Paul Pogba, who has started only once for Juventus since joining them as a free agent in the summer of 2022, failed a random drug test after the Bianconeri’s 3-0 victory over Udinese on August 20. Elevated levels of testosterone were found in Pogba’s sample, hinting towards the consumption of banned substances. As per GOAL, the Italian anti-doping tribunal, NADO Italia, has suspended the Frenchman for the time being, while the player awaits the results of the “counter-analysis”. As per Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Pogba’s salary has been drastically slashed following the provisional suspension. Until the results of the second test are announced, he will earn a mere €2,180 ($2342.50) per month, which is the minimum wage in Italy.

If he is found guilty of doping, Pogba could be banned for two to four years, which would practically mark the end of his professional soccer career.

5 other players who were sanctioned for drug use

#5 Andre Onana

Andre Onana Failed A Drug Test In 2021
Andre Onana Failed A Drug Test In 2021

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana faced the heat when he failed a drug test in February 2021. UEFA slapped him with a 12-month ban after he tested positive for the banned substance Furosemide.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper, however, appealed the decision, explaining that he had taken his then-pregnant wife’s medication by mistake. Luckily for him, UEFA listened to his appeal and reduced his sentence to nine months.

#4 Adrian Mutu

Adrian Mutu Failed Drug Test At Chelsea In 2004
Adrian Mutu Failed Drug Test At Chelsea In 2004

Adrian Mutu was one of the most promising names in soccer when he joined Premier League club Chelsea in the summer of 2003. He had a great start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring four times in his first three Premier League matches for the club. However, things turned from bad to worse as time passed.

Mutu fell out with then-coach Jose Mourinho and many of his teammates before testing positive for cocaine in 2004. He was banned from football for seven months and the Pensioners moved swiftly to terminate his contract during the 2004-05 season.

#3 Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri Served 18 Month Ban After Failing Drug Test
Samir Nasri Served 18 Month Ban After Failing Drug Test

Former Manchester City and Arsenal star Samir Nasri was forced to take a lengthy sabbatical from football following an anti-doping violation that took place in 2016. Unlike the other names on the list, the Frenchman did not fail a drug test. He used a “prohibited method” at a Los Angeles clinic, Drip Doctors, to remain hydrated during the long and grueling season. He was playing for Sevilla at the time, on loan for Manchester City.

UEFA opened proceedings against the player in 2017 before slapping a six-month ban on him in February 2018. In August 2018, a further 12 months were added to his ban following an appeal from UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspector.

#2 Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola Won Drug Appeal In 2007 And 2009
Pep Guardiola Won Drug Appeal In 2007 And 2009

Before conquering the world as a manager, Pep Guardiola made his name as one of the best midfielders in the business. The Barcelona legend enjoyed a stellar career, during which he won six La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy amongst other honors. Shockingly, he, too, had a brush with doping controversy.

Guardiola failed a drug test while playing for Brescia in 2001, testing positive for Nandrolone, an anabolic steroid. As a result, he was slapped with a four-month ban from soccer. Guardiola, however, insisted that he did not take any banned substances and took the legal route to fight the test results. After six long years, his name was finally cleared (2007). The case reopened a year later, but he once again won it in 2009.

#1 Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona Was Sent Home From The 1994 FIFA World Cup
Diego Maradona Was Sent Home From The 1994 FIFA World Cup

Arguably the greatest soccer player the world has ever seen, Diego Maradona battled with a drug problem in the 90s. In 1991, during his time with Napoli, Maradona tested positive for cocaine. As a result of his grave infraction, he was handed a massive 15-month ban and a $70,000 fine.

Maradona served as Argentina’s main man at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, scoring an excellent goal in the 4-0 win over Greece in their Group D meeting. A random drug test was conducted after the game, and banned PED ephedrine was found in Maradona’s bloodstream. He was bumped off the Argentine camp and never played for the national team again.

