Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down claims that Manchester United have made headway in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen man Jeremie Frimpong. Romano believes while United remain interested in the full-back, they have not made a move on him.

Christian Falk Claims Manchester United Have Held Concrete Talks With Jeremie Frimpong’s Representatives

Last week, renowned Bild journalist Christian Falk claimed Manchester United had made contact with Frimpong’s representatives. The two parties reportedly held concrete talks to discuss a summer switch to Old Trafford. Bundesliga runners-up Bayern Munich are also interested in prizing the 23-year-old away from Leverkusen.

According to Metro. Frimpong has an affordable £34 million ($42.54 million) release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract. However, the clause is valid only for a limited period. Parties must trigger it before the 2024 European Championship commences on June 14 to sign the right-back for a steal.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Man Utd Have Not Made Progress In Frimpong Chase

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed Manchester United’s links with Frimpong. The Italian journalist acknowledged United’s desire to sign the Bundesliga champion but claimed there had not been any significant development in this transfer saga.

Romano revealed:

“Some Manchester United fans have asked me about reports from some media outlets about United intensifying talks over Jeremie Frimpong, but I don’t really have an update from what I’ve said before.

“Man United have been scouting Frimpong for a long time; he was already on the list before the World Cup in 2022. But Man United have not decided yet how much they want to invest on each position, this will be part of strategy in May and not now.”

He concluded by adding:

“Frimpong has a release clause, as already mentioned, so let’s see if United or any other club will decide to trigger it, but this will come later, as I understand nothing is happening now.”

Frimpong has emerged as one of the most explosive full-backs in Europe this season. Under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso, the Netherlands international has honed his creative side and helped his team unlock the tightest of defenses. He has played 40 games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring 13 times and providing 11 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.