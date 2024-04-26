Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives The Latest On Jeremie Frimpong

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong Has Provided 21 Assists Since 2022-23
Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong Has Provided 21 Assists Since 2022-23

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down claims that Manchester United have made headway in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen man Jeremie Frimpong. Romano believes while United remain interested in the full-back, they have not made a move on him.

Christian Falk Claims Manchester United Have Held Concrete Talks With Jeremie Frimpong’s Representatives

Last week, renowned Bild journalist Christian Falk claimed Manchester United had made contact with Frimpong’s representatives. The two parties reportedly held concrete talks to discuss a summer switch to Old Trafford. Bundesliga runners-up Bayern Munich are also interested in prizing the 23-year-old away from Leverkusen.

According to Metro. Frimpong has an affordable £34 million ($42.54 million) release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract. However, the clause is valid only for a limited period. Parties must trigger it before the 2024 European Championship commences on June 14 to sign the right-back for a steal.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Man Utd Have Not Made Progress In Frimpong Chase

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed Manchester United’s links with Frimpong. The Italian journalist acknowledged United’s desire to sign the Bundesliga champion but claimed there had not been any significant development in this transfer saga.

Romano revealed:

Some Manchester United fans have asked me about reports from some media outlets about United intensifying talks over Jeremie Frimpong, but I don’t really have an update from what I’ve said before.

Man United have been scouting Frimpong for a long time; he was already on the list before the World Cup in 2022. But Man United have not decided yet how much they want to invest on each position, this will be part of strategy in May and not now.”

He concluded by adding:

Frimpong has a release clause, as already mentioned, so let’s see if United or any other club will decide to trigger it, but this will come later, as I understand nothing is happening now.”

Frimpong has emerged as one of the most explosive full-backs in Europe this season. Under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso, the Netherlands international has honed his creative side and helped his team unlock the tightest of defenses. He has played 40 games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring 13 times and providing 11 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong Has Provided 21 Assists Since 2022-23
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives The Latest On Jeremie Frimpong

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“What happened to Liverpool can happen to us” – Pep Guardiola Advises His Players To Remain Focused As They Push For Premier League Record
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has instructed his players to remain focused on the job at hand, claiming they, too, could tumble like Liverpool during the title run-in. Liverpool Have…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
“Big moment of the season is this game” – Gary Neville Claims North London Derby Is A Pivotal Game For Title Aspirants Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised Arsenal to be on their toes for the upcoming ‘North London Derby’ against Tottenham Hotspur. Neville believes the outcome of this game could…

Arsenal Declan Rice Premier League
Soccer
5 Midfielders Who Have Completed The Most Passes In The Premier League This Season: Arsenal’s Declan Rice Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Report: Manchester United Have Six Transfer Targets For Summer Transfer Window
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 25 2024
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer
“There is unanimity on the board of directors” – Barcelona Vice-President Ecstatic With Xavi’s Decision To Continue As Head Coach
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 25 2024
EPL Trophy
Soccer
5 Defenders With Most Goal Contributions In The Premier League Since 2017-18
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 25 2024
Arrow to top