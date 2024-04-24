Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted lifting the FA Cup would be an over-achievement for his team, stating reaching the final is a big feat in itself.

Manchester United Narrowly Escaped FA Cup Semi-Final Exit To Championship Side Coventry City

Heavyweights Manchester United took on underdogs Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon (April 21). On paper, it looked like a one-sided affair, and for the first 70 minutes, it looked pretty straightforward for the Red Devils. They were 3-0 up at Wembley Stadium when Ellis Simms scored the first one for Coventry City (71′). Eight minutes later, Callum O’Hare doubled Coventry’s money before Haji Wright made it 3-3 from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Manchester United, shell-shocked, could not find a way back in extra time, which kicked off the penalty shootout. Casemiro missed United’s first spot kick to give Coventry City the advantage, but O’Hare and Ben Sheaf’s misses allowed United to secure a 4-2 victory on penalties. Except for a few, the Manchester United players did not celebrate the win, knowing they were well below expectation in the FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley Stadium.

Erik ten Hag Says Winning FA Cup Will Be Over-Achievement For Man Utd

The 20-time English champion will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 25. Discussing the upcoming Manchester derby, Ten Hag said winning the FA Cup would be an over-achievement, hinting at the injuries his team have faced this season.

He said (via Independent):

“I would say it’s over-performing with all the problems we have had.

“Getting into the final is already a big achievement, but we are here for trophies. We have an opportunity to win a trophy and that is good. But we are not satisfied by being in the final, we want to win it and that is what we will go for and it’s our mentality.”

Ten Hag concluded by adding:

“That is why we are successful. That’s why I am successful over 10 years as a manager, I always bring out the maximum of each squad.”

With them toiling in seventh place in the Premier League rankings, Manchester United have little chance of qualifying for one of the top two European competitions by sealing a top-five finish. However, if they can win the FA Cup final at Manchester City’s expense, they will automatically qualify for the group stages of next season’s UEFA Europa League.