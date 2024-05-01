Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Blues’ Rumored Interest In Manchester City Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea Coach Pochettino

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has addressed reports crediting Chelsea with an interest in Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish. Calling the links surprising, the Italian shot the rumors down, claiming Man City were not discussing Grealish’s future, not even internally.

Premier League giants Chelsea have struggled this season, crashing out of all cup competitions and fighting an uphill battle to finish inside the top seven in the rankings. They are currently toiling in ninth place in the Premier League, sitting five points adrift of seventh-placed Newcastle United.

Mauricio Pochettino has been under severe pressure to perform and could reportedly get the sack if his team do not show signs of life in the coming weeks. Some reports have also suggested a major roster reshuffling, with an emphasis on adding experienced players to the squad.

Grealish, who has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City this season, has emerged as a potential target for Chelsea. The 28-year-old has plenty of experience in the Premier League and has proven his mettle in all top competitions. The England international played an impressive part in City’s Treble-winning campaign last term, chipping in with five goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano Says Nothing Concrete In Chelsea-Jack Grealish Links

Chelsea and Manchester City also have a great business relationship. They conducted Cole Palmer’s transfer from Manchester to London last summer and there is certainly room for more switches down the road.

Romano, however, does not think the two clubs are in talks to do more business this summer, as he confidently dismissed Grealish’s links with Chelsea. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

Staying with Chelsea, I’m also aware there have been some slightly surprising links with Jack Grealish. However, I have zero information on this – Manchester City are not discussing Grealish’s future, not even internally at this point of the season. It’s all quiet.

Manchester City may hold on to Grealish at least for one more season, especially if Bernardo Silva ends up joining Barcelona this summer. Grealish still has a few good years left in him and can perform well on either wing. So, it would be surprising if City let him go without trying to get the most out of him.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
