Bayern Munich 2-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr. Shines In Entertaining UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich welcomed La Liga leaders Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night (April 30). Both Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti pushed hard to get something out of the first leg, but, in the end, there was nothing to separate the two European heavyweights. With an entertaining albeit inconsequential  2-2 draw on the board, all eyes will be on the decisive second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on May 8.

Bayern Munich & Real Madrid End On Even Terms

Bayern Munich enjoyed a bright start in front of their fans on Tuesday, testing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin inside the first minute. Harry Kane applied a deft touch to send Leroy Sane through down the left flank. The winger went one-on-one with the goalkeeper but could not find a way through, with the goalkeeper denying him with his outstretched leg. The entirety of the following 20-odd minutes belonged to Bayern, as they conjured one attack after another to get the better of Los Blancos. The visitors, however, held firm and kept it goalless.

In the 24th minute, there was a bolt from the blue, as Toni Kroos sliced through the Bayern defense with a world-class pass, sending Vinicius Jr. through on goal. Unlike Sane, Vinicius did not mess up his finish and confidently found the back of the net. Bayern tried to get back to level terms but could not find a way through in the first 45.

The Bavarians attacked the second half with more vigor and deservedly equalized through a thumping strike from Sane in the 53rd minute. There was very little resistance from Madrid as the ex-Manchester City man cut in from the right and beat Lunin at his near post. Three minutes later, Lucas Vazquez tripped Jamal Musiala inside the penalty area, allowing Harry Kane to step up and make it 2-1 for the hosts.

Tuchel’s side created a few more opportunities to add to their lead, but the last goal of the game went to Ancelotti’s men. Rodrygo won a clean penalty in the 82nd minute and up stepped Vinicius Jr. to beat Neuer for the second time on the night.

Vinicius Jr. Showed Maturity & Poise In His First Game At The Allianz Arena

Real Madrid No. 7 Vinicius Jr. played his first game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, that, too, at the Allianz Arena. The 23-year-old had the monumental task of following Cristiano Ronaldo‘s act, and it is safe to say that he did not disappoint. The Brazilian left-winger took defenders on, dropped deep to defend, linked up brilliantly with his teammates, and did not fail to convert when it mattered.

Throughout the game, Vinicius Jr. completed 27 passes, pulled off a dribble, had seven touches inside the opposition box, made two recoveries, and won two of three ground duels. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his hunting ground in Madrid in seven days’ time.

