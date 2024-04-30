Former Real Madrid and Netherlands forward Wesley Sneijder has claimed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was wrong to lock horns with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, as he lost everyone’s respect in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Have A Good Relationship With Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United for a second spell in the summer of 2021. In his re-debut campaign, the Portuguese superstar scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League matches, emerging as his team’s top scorer. United, however, could not secure a top-four finish and missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

Over the 2022-23 summer transfer window, there was widespread speculation about the player’s future at Old Trafford. However, nothing materialized over the transfer window, and the player stayed put for a second season at Old Trafford. Ronaldo and new manager Ten Hag did not have a good relationship, with the pair’s disagreements often catching the public eye.

In November, Ronaldo’s candid interview with Piers Morgan went live, in which the former Real Madrid talisman accused Ten Hag of being disrespectful. He also took aim at former teammate Wayne Rooney for being overly critical of his performances. Shortly after the interview aired, Manchester United tore up Ronaldo’s contract, allowing him to join Al-Nassr as a free agent in January.

Sneijder Says Ten Hag Made A Blunder Challenging Ronaldo

Manchester United, who are sixth in league standings, have struggled to play their best game under Ten Hag this season. Many believe the Dutchman will get the sack this summer, and Sneijder harbors the same opinion.

Speaking with Veronica Offside, the ex-Inter Milan man claimed Ten Hag’s power move backfired, as he lost everyone’s respect and took a step toward getting the sack when he challenged Ronaldo.

Sneijder said (via GOAL):

“He already made a mistake by competing with Ronaldo. He lost everyone’s respect there. He thought it would work the other way around, but of course not. Those guys in the dressing room thought, ‘Is this man crazy?’”

The ex-attacker claimed Ten Hag’s dismissal was only a matter of time and the coach himself knew it.

He concluded by adding:

“Of course he already knows that he has to leave. But you’re not going to go yourself. If I was him, I would sit there comfortably [until he’s sacked].”

Over two spells, Ronaldo played 346 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 145 times and providing 64 assists. He won three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy with the club, amongst other honors.