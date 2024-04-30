Soccer

“He lost everyone’s respect there” — Wesley Sneijder Claims Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Made A Mistake By Challenging Cristiano Ronaldo

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands forward Wesley Sneijder has claimed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was wrong to lock horns with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, as he lost everyone’s respect in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Have A Good Relationship With Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United for a second spell in the summer of 2021. In his re-debut campaign, the Portuguese superstar scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League matches, emerging as his team’s top scorer. United, however, could not secure a top-four finish and missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

Over the 2022-23 summer transfer window, there was widespread speculation about the player’s future at Old Trafford. However, nothing materialized over the transfer window, and the player stayed put for a second season at Old Trafford. Ronaldo and new manager Ten Hag did not have a good relationship, with the pair’s disagreements often catching the public eye.

In November, Ronaldo’s candid interview with Piers Morgan went live, in which the former Real Madrid talisman accused Ten Hag of being disrespectful. He also took aim at former teammate Wayne Rooney for being overly critical of his performances. Shortly after the interview aired, Manchester United tore up Ronaldo’s contract, allowing him to join Al-Nassr as a free agent in January.

Sneijder Says Ten Hag Made A Blunder Challenging Ronaldo

Manchester United, who are sixth in league standings, have struggled to play their best game under Ten Hag this season. Many believe the Dutchman will get the sack this summer, and Sneijder harbors the same opinion.

Speaking with Veronica Offside, the ex-Inter Milan man claimed Ten Hag’s power move backfired, as he lost everyone’s respect and took a step toward getting the sack when he challenged Ronaldo.

Sneijder said (via GOAL):

He already made a mistake by competing with Ronaldo. He lost everyone’s respect there. He thought it would work the other way around, but of course not. Those guys in the dressing room thought, ‘Is this man crazy?’

The ex-attacker claimed Ten Hag’s dismissal was only a matter of time and the coach himself knew it.

He concluded by adding:

Of course he already knows that he has to leave. But you’re not going to go yourself. If I was him, I would sit there comfortably [until he’s sacked].”

Over two spells, Ronaldo played 346 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 145 times and providing 64 assists. He won three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy with the club, amongst other honors.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

LATEST “He lost everyone’s respect there” — Wesley Sneijder Claims Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Made A Mistake By Challenging Cristiano Ronaldo

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Ex Arsenal Man Emmanuel Adebayor
Soccer
“He isn’t that strong” – Emmanuel Adebayor Says He Is Not A ‘Big Fan’ Of In-Form Arsenal Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024

Former Manchester City ace Emmanuel Adebayor has admitted he is not a fan of Arsenal star Kai Havertz, saying the German international does not possess enough strength. Kai Havertz Has…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Los Blancos Are Still Monitoring Liverpool Star’s Situation
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Madrid are still keeping tabs on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, suggesting the European giants could strike if an opening appears in the summer….

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Want To Ship Two Out-Of-Favor Stars To Saudi Arabia
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Bayern Munich Real Madrid Collage
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Bayern Munich & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
English Premier League Trophy
Soccer
Premier League: 5 Managers Who Have Taken The Fewest Matches To Reach 100 Wins
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid — Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 30 2024
Arrow to top