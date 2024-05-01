Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has not ruled out a summer exit from Old Trafford, hinting he may think things over after the 2024 European Championship.

Bruno Fernandes Has Been One Of Manchester United’s Best Players This Season

Things have not gone according to plan for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United this season. They crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, could not go deep into the Carabao Cup, and have no hope of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League. Amid the doom and gloom, Fernandes has often emerged as United’s sole beacon of hope.

The Portugal international has played 45 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 15 times and providing 11 assists. No United player has been directly involved in more goals than Fernandes this season.

Fernandes Does Not Completely Rule Out Man Utd Exit In The Summer

With minority stakeholders Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS determined to turn things around at Manchester United, many believe a mass overhaul could be on the cards this summer. Fernandes, who is contractually tied to the Mancunians until June 2026, should be safe from the ax. However, he is not 100% confident his long-term future is in the Premier League.

Discussing his future, Fernandes revealed he was happy for now but hinted he might have a rethink after the FA Cup and the 2024 European Championship. In an interview with DAZN, the 29-year-old said:

“I’m not thinking about other things at the moment. Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here. But at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.”

He added:

“If I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25. Portugal, meanwhile, will begin their 2024 European Championship campaign with a clash with Czech Republic on June 18.