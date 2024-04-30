Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Los Blancos Are Still Monitoring Liverpool Star’s Situation

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Madrid are still keeping tabs on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, suggesting the European giants could strike if an opening appears in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano Re-Affirms Real Madrid’s Interest In Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Over the last few weeks, multiple reports have credited Real Madrid with an interest in Liverpool academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Merengues have an ageing Dani Carvajal as their first-choice right-back with makeshift full-back Lucas Vazquez providing cover for him. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are reportedly planning to bolster that area this summer and have identified Alexander-Arnold as a person of interest.

Previously, Romano confirmed Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold, and he did not budge from his stance in the latest iteration of his Daily Briefing column. The Italian journalist claimed Los Blancos were still following Alexander-Arnold but had not tabled a formal offer for the 25-year-old.

He said:

Finally, as some fans have asked again about Trent Alexander-Arnold, I’m afraid I have no update in this moment – as I said weeks ago Real Madrid are following the situation but nothing else in terms of talks or contact so far. Let’s see what Liverpool will now do to keep a crucial player for them, a top player.”

Arne Slot Could Have Final Say Trent Alexander-Arnold Saga

The summer of 2024 will mark the end of an era at Liverpool. Coach Jurgen Klopp will vacate the hot seat for incoming manager Arne Slot, potentially kick-starting a domino effect. Players who came on board primarily because of Klopp could move on to greener pastures, starting with Mohamed Salah. Alexander-Arnold is another player who joined the first team under Klopp. The England international is perfect for the system the German deploys, but his defensive attributes have often left a lot to be desired.

If Slot wants to build a rock-solid team, devoid of defensive lapses, he could look to bring in a more traditional, defensively solid right-back. Added competition for places could compel Alexander-Arnold to rethink his future, giving Real Madrid the opening to swoop in and prize the right-back away from Anfield Stadium.

Alexander-Arnold has played 307 games for the Merseysiders in all competitions so far, scoring 19 times and providing 81 assists. No fullback in England has provided as many assists since the 2016-17 season.

Arrow to top