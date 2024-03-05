English Premier League

Manchester United Latest: Red Devils To Increase Transfer Activity After Forming Fresh Backroom Team

Dean Jones
Manchester United’s squad recruitment drive is going to step up next month after they piece together the backroom team to draw a blueprint of the future.

The pursuit of Dougie Freedman is underway at Old Trafford, as United want the Crystal Palace sporting director on board as part of the strategy to re-ignite the first-team.

Sir Alex Ferguson has been a long-term admirer of Freedman, who has been linked with United over the past four months and he is set to be approached as United look for a new head of recruitment.

Freedman is unlikely to be the last new man through the door – with chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Dan Ashlworth also joining.

It is believed United have an eye on one more figure joining to help with recruitment and talent spotting, with Southampton’s director of football Jason Wilcox linked recently.

This new structure is all a sign of intent, with United set to mirror the major backroom changes with upgrades on the pitch too.

We revealed how the club are hoping for as many as five new first team signings in the summer that can significantly boost the team’s chances of returning to the top quickly.

United foresee changes across the field – in defence, midfield and attack – while the future of manager Erik Ten Hag remains under close scrutiny.

United’s upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool is expected to provide key evidence for the new co-ownership group as to whether he can lead the team into next season.

It is felt they will make a decision on Ten Hag before the end of the season, as the club will need to move quickly for a new manager if new plans are going to be implemented effectively for pre-season and beyond.

Dean Jones

Dean Jones is a football reporter, specialising in transfer news. Over the past 20 years he has covered every level of the game including Premier League, Champions League and international tournaments working for outlets including Sunday People, Mirror and Bleacher Report. Dean has also worked in a freelance capacity for Eurosport And Teamtalk and, using his extensive contacts list, will be delivering exclusive transfer news and insight to SportsLens to help uncover angles on the game's biggest stories. Dean also hosts a successful world football podcast, Ranks FC, and contributes articles to GiveMeSport and Fulham FC - where he is also a season ticket holder.
