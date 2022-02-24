Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Friday 25th February

Plenty of betting opportunities for horse racing fans to get stuck into today with afternoon jumping cards at Exeter and Warwick while Lingfield (AW), Wolverhampton (AW) and Dundalk (Ire) provide the fix for the all weather pundits.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Friday 25th February 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Bellatrixsa @ 11/8 with bet365 – 1.00 Exeter

Bellatrixsa has a big weight to lump round here (12-5), which is the small concern, but it’s hard to ignore her easy 20 length win at Hereford last time out. Has now won four of her seven runs over hurdles and having won over 3m1f last time we know she stays further than this 2m 1/2f trip which will help in the ground.

Samuel Jackson @ 4/1 with bet365 – 3.50 Exeter

Stamina will be needed in abundance to take this Devon National over 3m 6 1/2f trip. But one horse we know will stay is last year’s winner – Samuel Jackson. This 10 year-old landed this race by a neck 12 months ago and gets back in this year off the same rating. A recent fourth at Lingfield – behind The Galloping Bear – has since also been boosted with that horse winning the Grand National Trial at Haydock last weekend.

Eleanor Bob @ 2/1 with bet365 – 3.05 Warwick

This Venetia Williams- trained Eleanor Bob – heads here on a three-timer after nice wins at Chepstow and Huntingdon. Up another 6lbs here so more on her plate but looked to have a bit up her sleeve last time and deserves to take her chance in this slightly better race.

Sea Formula @ 11/4 with bet365 – 5.45 Wolverhampton

The William Haggas yard have a decent 29% strike-rate at the track with their 3 year-olds so their Sea Formula, who has been runner-up the last twice, catches the eye. She was only just beaten here over this trip last time (neck), but that was only her fourth career outing so can be expected to improve more this time.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

