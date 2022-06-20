Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Tues 21st June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Tuesday 21st June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Brighton, Beverley, Newbury and Newton Abbot fixtures.

BEAR TO DREAM @ 7/4 with BetUK – 2.00 Brighton



CD winner here at Brighton last time out, when winning by an easy 3 1/4 lengths. Up 8lbs for that win here but seemed to have plenty up her sleeve to suggest she’s up to the harder task.

MUSICAL ROMANCE @ 4/7 with BetUK – 4.45 Beverley



Has made a pleasing start to her career with two seconds at Kempton and last time here at Beverley. Similar race here but smaller field will help and has also been freshened up with 2 1/2 months off.

GENTLE CONNECTIONS @ Evs with BetUK – 6.20 Newton Abbot



Has most to fear from the Ben Case runner – Belles Benefit – but this Dan Skelton-trained 5 year-old looks worth sticking with after winning her last three. The last came here at Newton Abbot too and even though this is a step up in trip (2m 5 1/2f), she’s won over 2m4f in the past so that’s not a worry.

Has been a tad frustrating not to get off the mark yet from opening five runs, but has been running in fair races and not been getting disgraced. This will be a bit easier and her experience will be a big plus here. Hollie Doyle rides, which is a further bonus.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

