Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Beverley and Brighton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Sligo, Newton Abbot and Newbury get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Brighton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Newbury.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Beverley and one from Brighton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Beverley, Brighton, Sligo, Newton Abbot and Newbury

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – FYLINGDALE @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 1.45 Beverley



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race at Beverley Racecourse, where we have selected Fylingsdale to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over five furlongs.

This 3-year-old filly won on her last outing which includes beating a rival horse in today’s race, Golden Gal. Fylingdale won by just over a length last time, but won going away, which makes us thing she can replicate this feat and beat Golden Gal once again. Only has a two-pound rise which she should be able to handle with relative ease.

Fylingdale should go really well this afternoon and we fully expect her to make it back-to-back wins for trainer Tim Easterby and jockey Sean Kirrane.

NEXT BEST – SMOKEY MALONE @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.30 Brighton

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from down on the south coast, where we have selected Smokey Malone to win this Class 6 Handicap over the 1m3f198y trip.

The 4-year-old boasts some impressive form, including a win, two seconds and a third place finish in his last four race starts. Smokey Malone came in second last time out at Lingfield, running well on the all weather track. Her last win was the race before that at the same track, where she won on the flat turf, beating Torbellino and finishing strongly.

Today’s run on the flat turf should bring out the best in him again, and Smokey Malone should give it a good go today over a trip he likes on the turf he runs best on.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Beverley, Brighton, Sligo, Newton Abbot and Newbury on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 34 races:

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Fylingdale (NAP) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Crackovia @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Spells At Dawn @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Myristica @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Ramamaras Boy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Clan Jock @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Musical Romance @ 8/13 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Moveonup @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Bear To Dream @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Verreaux Eagle @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Silastar @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.30 Smokey Malone (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Red Kite @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Amalfi Salsa @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Sligo Horse Racing Tips

5.35 Gamigin @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.10 Messa Concertata @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Cnodian @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.20 Talking Tough @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Complete Fiction @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Santa Catarina @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Ayr Of Elegance @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Dicktate @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Belles Benefit @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.55 Little Jessture @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Kilchreest Moon @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.00 Kauto The King @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.30 Port O’Clock @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Charlie Arthur @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.00 Tessa @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Zephina @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Grand Scheme @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Flag High @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Touchwood @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.40 Rainbow Mirage @ 8/1 with Bet UK

