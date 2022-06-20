Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – June 21st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Brighton, Beverley and Newton Abbot for three selections on Tuesday, June 21st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

BRIGHTON 1.30

MOVEONUP (system – Saffie Osborne, small fields, turf )

Jockey Saffie Osborne seems adept at judging the pace correctly in small-field tactical affairs and simply backing all her mounts in fields of eight or fewer runners on turf would have found 25 winners from 141 bets (17.7%) for a profit of £22.53. She timed her run to perfection on MOVEONUP at this course last time out, getting up close home and has every chance of following up.

BEVERLEY 3.45

PROPHESISE (system – Tim Easterby handicappers, first-time blinkers)

Since the beginning of 2012, Tim Easterby has a 20 from 157 record with his handicappers in first-time blinkers and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £79.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. PROPHESISE failed to improve for the first-time cheekpieces on his last run but a 4lb drop in the weights and the fitting of blinkers may spark a revival.

NEWTON ABBOT 5.45

CAPTAIN SQUARE (system – Tom Lacey stable switchers)

Tom Lacey has a solid record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainers, scoring with 12 of the 58 qualifiers for a profit of £18.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. CAPTAIN SQUARE showed plenty of ability over middle distances on the flat for Andrew Balding and looks set to go well for new connections on his hurdles debut.

