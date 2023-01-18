American Football

List Of Senior Bowl Coaches Confirmed For Next Months Showdown

Kyle Curran
Senior Bowl
Senior Bowl
With the Senior Bowl set to take place on February 4, the coaches have been confirmed for the match with a new “coach up” format being debuted this year. 

For those that aren’t aware, the Senior Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game played annually which showcases the best NFL Draft prospects of those players have completed their college eligibility.

With the new format being highlighted this year, the Senior Bowl traditionally used whole coaching staffs of non-playoff teams, however this year they’ve introduced a new “coach up” format in an effort to promote young coaching talent in the NFL.

The league’s 18 non-playoff teams had been invited to nominate coordinators for head coach positions, and coordinator positions.

With that being said, Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will serve as head coach for the American team, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator will be in charge of the National squad.

Confirmed Coaches

American

Head Coach: Luke Getsy (Bears OC)

Offensive Coordinator: Charles London (Falcons QB’s coach)

Defensive Coordinator: DeMarcus Covington (Patriots D-line coach)

National

Head Coach: Patrick Graham (Raiders DC)

Offensive Coordinator: Ronald Curry (Saints OB’s coach/passing game coordinator)

Defensive Coordinator: Grady Brown (Steelers DB’s coach)

The 74th edition of the Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday Feb. 4 at South Albama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
