Joe Mixon Takes Dig At NFL Postseason Seeding Changes Following Cancelled Game vs Bills

Olly Taliku
Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon
The NFL announced yesterday night that the game between the Bengals and Bills will not be replayed, after the match had to be halted when Buffalo’s second-year safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field. 

Hamlin later regained conciousness and today was even able to send a message to his teammates via FaceTime, as the 24-year old told his Bills teammates ‘love you boys’ from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.

With Hamlin’s health improving, the attention turns to the league and what happens to the game that was suspended, with the Bills-Bengals game having such huge implications on the playoff race.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement earlier today, giving support for Hamlin during the difficult time for the Bills player.

“We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.

“We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”

It was announced by the league last night that the game would not be replayed however, with instead both teams playing a 16-game season to determine the AFC North.

The Bills-Bengals game was huge in terms of the playoff race, as Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday’s game needing a win to keep hold of AFCs top seed which the Kansas City Chiefs now hold thanks to the games cancellation. The Bengals (11-4) on the other hand had a chance to earn top seed with two more wins and a Chiefs loss.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was one that certainly wasn’t pleased with the league’s decision to cancel the game, as he took to Twitter to express his views, with the 26-year old clearly unimpressed.

The NFL will now hold a special meeting on Friday which will discuss numerous different scenarios that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral venue.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

