Joe Mixon Takes Dig At NFL Postseason Seeding Changes Following Cancelled Game vs Bills

The NFL announced yesterday night that the game between the Bengals and Bills will not be replayed, after the match had to be halted when Buffalo’s second-year safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field.

Hamlin later regained conciousness and today was even able to send a message to his teammates via FaceTime, as the 24-year old told his Bills teammates ‘love you boys’ from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

With Hamlin’s health improving, the attention turns to the league and what happens to the game that was suspended, with the Bills-Bengals game having such huge implications on the playoff race.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement earlier today, giving support for Hamlin during the difficult time for the Bills player.

“We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.

“We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

It was announced by the league last night that the game would not be replayed however, with instead both teams playing a 16-game season to determine the AFC North.

The Bills-Bengals game was huge in terms of the playoff race, as Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday’s game needing a win to keep hold of AFCs top seed which the Kansas City Chiefs now hold thanks to the games cancellation. The Bengals (11-4) on the other hand had a chance to earn top seed with two more wins and a Chiefs loss.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was one that certainly wasn’t pleased with the league’s decision to cancel the game, as he took to Twitter to express his views, with the 26-year old clearly unimpressed.

🤔So we not following the rules no more🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/AreAM1xAsp — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 6, 2023

The NFL will now hold a special meeting on Friday which will discuss numerous different scenarios that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral venue.

