NFL

Jets Injury Report: Garrett Wilson is questionable to play this Sunday vs. the Bills

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Garrett Wilson Jets pic
Garrett Wilson Jets pic

When the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers, he was supposed to unlock the talent that the Jets knew Garrett Wilson had. However, Rodgers’ Achilles injury quickly changed the trajectory of Wilson’s season. Once again the Jets had to turn to Zach Wilson as their starter. The former second-overall pick is doing what he can to get the ball to his WR1. 

In New York’s last game against the Raiders, Garrett Wilson injured his elbow. The 23-year-old finished the game vs. Las Vegas but has been limited most at practice.  Head coach Robert Saleh already told the media that Wilson will be on the injury report for the Jets this week. It could come down to a game-time decision as to whether or not he’s able to go vs. Buffalo.

There’s a chance that Garrett Wilson won’t play in Week 11 for New York


Last Sunday, the Jets lost 16-12 on SNF to the Raiders. In that game, Garret Wilson injured his elbow. The former first-round pick had nine catches for 93 yards. That tied his season-high for catches and it was his second-most receiving yards in a game this season. Besides Wilson, the Jets do not have a lot of reliable options at WR. Even Wilson struggles in games when the Jets’ offense is moving slowly.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that Garrett Wilson still has a couple of hurdles to clear before he’s ready for this Sunday. If Wilson misses New York’s Week 11 matchup vs. Buffalo, the Jets will be in a bad spot at WR. After Wilson, Tyler Conklin has the second-most catches 33 and receiving yards 363 for the Jets this season.


New York will be on the road this weekend to face the Bills for their second matchup in 2023. The first time they saw each other, the Jets won 22-16 in OT. Garrett Wilson had five catches for 43 yards that game. With the injuries that Buffalo’s defense has faced this season, the Jets could look to take advantage. For now, there’s no real indication as to whether Wilson is available on Sunday or not.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
NFL

LATEST Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts is no longer wearing the knee brace he had for the past several games

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Joe Flacco Jets pic
NFL
Veteran QB Joe Flacco will reportedly workout for the Browns today and could be signed to the practice squad
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h

At 6-3 this season, the Browns are fighting for positioning in the AFC playoff race. Baltimore is first in the AFC North and Cleveland is not far behind. A win…

9dfe4f00 84f4 11ee aec7 e872c129e5c3
NFL
Ravens News: Mark Andrews Injury “Looks Season Ending”, Says Harbaugh
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h

The Baltimore Ravens came out of their Thursday Night Football game against the division rival Bengals with a huge victory. The win improves their record to 8-3 and solidifies them…

rsz usa today 219121120
NFL
Joe Burrow Seen Saying “I Felt A Pop” Following Wrist Injury In Game vs. Ravens
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
rsz zsnw5bd2is83zpwpyriz
NFL
Commanders: Sam Howell Cares More About Wins Than Passing Yards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
rsz robert griffin iii 081816 getty ftrjpg hfiojwgd2yqv1r28y8mh4g8h7
NFL
NFL News: RGIII Thinks That The Cleveland Browns Should Sign Him
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz stefon diggs
NFL
Bills News: Stefon Diggs Responds To His Brother’s Controversial Tweets
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
Arrow to top