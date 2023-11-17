When the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers, he was supposed to unlock the talent that the Jets knew Garrett Wilson had. However, Rodgers’ Achilles injury quickly changed the trajectory of Wilson’s season. Once again the Jets had to turn to Zach Wilson as their starter. The former second-overall pick is doing what he can to get the ball to his WR1.

In New York’s last game against the Raiders, Garrett Wilson injured his elbow. The 23-year-old finished the game vs. Las Vegas but has been limited most at practice. Head coach Robert Saleh already told the media that Wilson will be on the injury report for the Jets this week. It could come down to a game-time decision as to whether or not he’s able to go vs. Buffalo.

There’s a chance that Garrett Wilson won’t play in Week 11 for New York

#Jets WR Garrett Wilson, who has been limited all week with an elbow injury, is questionable for Sunday, with Robert Saleh saying he feels good about him (and many of the other questionables) playing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023



Last Sunday, the Jets lost 16-12 on SNF to the Raiders. In that game, Garret Wilson injured his elbow. The former first-round pick had nine catches for 93 yards. That tied his season-high for catches and it was his second-most receiving yards in a game this season. Besides Wilson, the Jets do not have a lot of reliable options at WR. Even Wilson struggles in games when the Jets’ offense is moving slowly.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that Garrett Wilson still has a couple of hurdles to clear before he’s ready for this Sunday. If Wilson misses New York’s Week 11 matchup vs. Buffalo, the Jets will be in a bad spot at WR. After Wilson, Tyler Conklin has the second-most catches 33 and receiving yards 363 for the Jets this season.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh on Garrett Wilson’s (elbow) status for Week 11: “We’ll see. He feels good, he’s speaking the right language. Everything is positive. Like I said, he’s just gotta go through a couple hurdles.” Saleh has a 40% reliability rating on injury coachspeak pic.twitter.com/hlbamSsnQ3 — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) November 17, 2023



New York will be on the road this weekend to face the Bills for their second matchup in 2023. The first time they saw each other, the Jets won 22-16 in OT. Garrett Wilson had five catches for 43 yards that game. With the injuries that Buffalo’s defense has faced this season, the Jets could look to take advantage. For now, there’s no real indication as to whether Wilson is available on Sunday or not.