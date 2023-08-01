Garrett Wilson Expected To Return To Practice This Weekend

New York Jets young star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is set to return to practice on Saturday according to Head Coach Robert Saleh.

Robert Saleh tells reporters WR Garrett Wilson had a good workout Tuesday and is expected back at practice on Saturday — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) August 1, 2023

Wilson suffered an ankle injury during the first few practices of training camp. The injury was seen as not serious. He was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and has not practiced since. This minor injury should not be worried about by fans. The only issue is a re-injury risk which could happen.

Wilson was drafted in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft. He went to Ohio State University and was apart of one of the best wide receiver trios college football has ever seen. He played alongside Chris Olave and Jaxson Smith-Ngiba. Both were also first round picks and have the ceiling to be the alpha wide receiver on their respected teams.

Wilson is set to become the wide receiver one for the New York Jets as new quarterback Aaron Rodgers had gone to him frequently in training camp before the injury. It is funny to note that Wilson wears the number 17 which was also the number of Davante Adams. So is Rodgers now looking to Garrett Wilson as his new favorite target? Time will tell, but in the meantime, the Jets will now have wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman will be the main wide receivers in training camp.

As the regular season approaches, the team’s prospects are now even brighter with Garrett Wilson back in the lineup. His ability to stretch the field, impeccable route running, and reliable hands make him an integral part of the team’s offensive strategy.