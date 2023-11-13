The New York Jets made a mid-season surge that had people thinking that they could make a run at the playoffs. They had won three games in a row and were looking to pull within a half-game of the division lead in the AFC East, but two straight prime time losses have put a damper on any postseason hopes for the time being. Robert Saleh’s squad has fallen to the Chargers and Raiders in back-to-back weeks, and have failed to score a touchdown in either contest.

Jets Held Without A Touchdown Yet Again

The Jets have scored 3 touchdowns in their last 5 games: A Breece Hall 72-yard run A Breece Hall 50-yard screen pass A Breece Hall 8-yard run when the Eagles let him score — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2023

In fact, it is a part of a not-so-impressive streak for the Jets that puts their offensive woes on display and in perspective. They have not scored a touchdown since the 1st quarter of their game against the Giants back on October 29th, giving them an 11-quarter TD-less streak, equal to nearly three full games.

But it goes even further back. Since the Jets played against the Broncos on October 8th, they have scored just two total touchdowns; one against the Eagles (which came in the final two minutes of the game) and that first quarter score against the Giants. That means that between Weeks 5 and 10, New York will have found the end zone just twice. And given that their next game will be played on November 19th, it will be a 41-day span for the Jets with just two 6-point scores.

Any success that New York has had so far this year has been thanks to their defense. It is one of the top units in the league due to its elite talent at every level, and is ranked 6th in the league in total yards allowed. They’ve allowed the 7th-fewest points, and are the reason for more than a couple of victories for the Jets so far this season.

New York Wants To Stay Afloat For A Rodgers Return

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗘 𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘: The #Jets need to bench Zach Wilson for Trevor Siemian, or relieve OC Nathaniel Hackett of his playcalling duties (or both) The Jets offense has gone eleven quarters without scoring a touchdown and is holding back an elite defense that is ready to play… pic.twitter.com/twq40D6oAG — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 13, 2023

But how long can they keep the team afloat, if at all? The team’s record fell to 4-5 after the loss to the Raiders in Week 10, which puts them far behind the 8-ball when it comes to current playoff odds. They hope to remain above water for at least a few more weeks, as there are rumors swirling about a possible return by Aaron Rodgers before the season is over. According to a report made during Sunday Night’s contest, Rodgers is hoping to return at some point in mid-December.

While it is unclear what Rodgers could provide for the team in a short window and coming off of a major injury, playing him if he’s healthy would be worth a shot. While Zach Wilson has showed some signs of improvement from year’s past, the team needs a serious upgrade at the quarterback position.