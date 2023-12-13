NFL

Jayden Daniels Moves Up Ten Spots in NFL Mock Drafts After Heisman Trophy Win

David Evans
The college football season may not be over just yet, but already thoughts are turning to the NFL Draft. This year’s draft is QB heavy at the top with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and now Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels is moving up NFL mock draft boards too. Let’s take a look just how far this year’s best player in college football is moving.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels Moves Up 10 Spots in Mock Drafts After Heisman Win

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, fresh off his Heisman Trophy win announced on Saturday, is causing a stir in the NFL Draft landscape. His remarkable ascent in mock draft rankings (taken from the general consensus) – from 16th to 6th in just a week – can be attributed to his impressive season and the rising interest in his potential at the professional level.

This shift sees Daniels positioned to potentially be the third quarterback selected in the draft, following frontrunners Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Heisman Success Does Not Necessarily Equal NFL Success

Daniels’ success this season is undeniable, highlighted by his exceptional dual-threat capabilities. As a dynamic quarterback, he has shown a rare blend of passing accuracy and rushing ability, which played a significant part in his Heisman triumph.

His performance this season included an impressive 236-of-327 passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, with a completion rate over 70%. Additionally, his rushing statistics are equally remarkable, with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries, making him a threat with his legs too.

However, the Heisman Trophy, while prestigious, isn’t always a guaranteed indicator of success in the NFL. History has seen its share of Heisman winners who couldn’t replicate their college success at the professional level. This should serve as a cautionary tale that while college accolades are significant, they don’t always translate to NFL triumph.

Whether Jayden Daniels can replicate the NFL careers of recent Heisman winners like Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson remains to be seen, but it appears his recent trophy win has helped his draft stock.

The NFL Draft takes place on April 25, 2024.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
