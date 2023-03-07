College Football

Can the Ole Miss Rebels Convince Tylen Singleton to Choose Rebels over SEC Rivals LSU in Spring Visit?

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for an exciting weekend as they host some top football recruits for the class of 2024. One player who will be visiting is four-star linebacker Tylen Singleton. On Saturday, March 11, Singleton will be on campus to meet with the Ole Miss coaching staff and check out the facilities.

Kiffin Hoping to Turn Singleton’s Head

At 6-foot-2 and 200 lbs, Singleton is the fourth-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024, according to ESPN. As a junior, he earned nearly every honor possible in Louisiana and guided Many to a state championship. Singleton also excels in track, boasting a 22.63-second time in the 200-meter dash as a sophomore.

While Singleton is believed to be favoring SEC rivals LSU, Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin are hoping to sway his decision. The Rebels have a lot of work to do, but landing Singleton would be a massive coup for the program.

Singleton’s visit coincides with that of three-star tight end Dillon Hipp, who will also be on campus. Hipp is favoring schools out west but is taking visits to both Ole Miss and Miami.

Kiffin and his staff will be pulling out all the stops to impress Singleton and Hipp during their visit. They will have a chance to showcase the football program, the facilities, and the campus. They will also get to meet with current players and coaches to get a sense of the program’s culture.

It will be Singleton’s second visit, so he should be developing a deeper understanding of the program during this visit. That could give Kiffin cause for optimism.

Kiffin Focusing on Building Championship Program

The Rebels have been on an upward trajectory since Kiffin took over as head coach, and landing Singleton would be a significant milestone. The coaching staff will undoubtedly emphasize the opportunities that come with playing at Ole Miss, including the chance to play in the SEC and compete for conference and national titles.

Kiffin is known for his ability to recruit top talent, and he will be hoping to put those skills to use during Singleton’s visit. The coaching staff will need to make a compelling case for why he should choose Ole Miss over LSU and any other schools on his list.

In the end, the outcome of Singleton’s visit remains to be seen. While Ole Miss is hopeful they can persuade him to join, they know there’s a lot of work to do on the recruiting trail regardless. Landing a player of Singleton’s caliber would be a massive boost for the Rebels, but even if he decides to go elsewhere, the coaching staff will continue to work tirelessly to build a championship-caliber program.

