Check out our college football computer picks for Week 12 of the NCAAF season to give you a better insight on how this week’s matchups could potentially go down.

We’re entering the final few weeks of the 2023 regular season and the postseason is steadily approaching, which is music to the ears of all college football fans across the United States.

The slate is filled with some huge matchups that have the potential to change conference championship races. This is also a key period for NFL Draft hopefuls to prove themselves worthy of entering the league next year and impressing scouts.

We’ve chosen the ten best NCAAF games this weekend, listed below.

College Football Computer Picks

Our NCAAF computer at SportsLens uses all of the statistics, facts and figures available to us to provide you with the most informed, top of the range and unbiased college football projections for an exciting schedule of games in Week 12.

The computer will give individual picks for each games, comparing lines and odds with the moneyline, over/under totals and the spread – as well as giving a score prediction.

You can back our computer picks with BetOnline and signing up through this page can get you $1000 in free bets to use this weekend.

1. Georgia Bulldogs vs 21. Tennessee Volunteers

Predicted score: Georgia 41 Tennessee 25

Moneyline: Georgia

Spread: Georgia -10

Over/under: Over 58.5

Georgia are the top ranked team in the country and undoubtedly the team to beat once again after lifting the national championship. The Bulldogs have dominated this matchup in recent times, winning each of their last six outings against the Volunteers.

They’ve covered the spread in five of those six victories and all have been won by at least two touchdowns. Coming off the back of a triumphant 52-17 win over Ole Miss last week, Georgia don’t look like slowing down any time soon.

2. Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins

Predicted score: Michigan 41 Maryland 26

Moneyline: Michigan

Spread: Maryland +19

Over/under: Over 49.5

Last time out, Michigan beat Penn State in a statement win on the road against a fellow ranked conference rival to stay undefeated at 10-0. Quarterback JJ McCarthy is a serious contender to win the Heisman Trophy and could enter the league in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Wolverines rank No. 1 in the country defensively, allowing just 7.5 points per game all season long. Maryland have lost five of their last six and only just scraped a win against Nebraska in their most recent outing, so this one is a mismatch.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs 3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Predicted score: Minnesota 16 Ohio State 43

Moneyline: Ohio State

Spread: Minnesota +27.5

Over/under: Over 50

The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are massively favored in their matchup against Minnesota after beating the Michigan State Spartans 38-3 in their last game. In comparison, Minnesota lost to the Purdue Boilermakers 49-30 in a disappointing defeat.

Minnesota’s offense ranks 100th nationally and will struggle against a suffocating Buckeyes defense, who are surprisingly yet to record a shutout this year. Ohio State have allowed 17 or fewer points in every game this season and are undoubtedly on their way to another win.

North Alabama Lions vs No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Predicted score: North Alabama 23 Florida State 40

Moneyline: Florida State

Spread: North Alabama +41.5

Over/under: Over 55.5

North Alabama have won just three of their ten games this season and in their last two games they’ve allowed a total of 76 points. In comparison, the Seminoles won their tenth straight game last week by beating state rivals Miami and Jordan Travis is an elite quarterback prospect.

Florida State should steamroll through North Alabama and it wouldn’t be surprising if they manage to score 60. Keon Coleman and Trey Benson are two of the most dangerous offensive weapons in college football and they’ll have a field day in this one.

No. 5 Washington Huskies vs No. 10 Oregon State Beavers

Predicted score: Washington 34 Oregon State 37

Moneyline: Oregon State

Spread: Oregon State -2.5

Over/under: Over 63.5

The 10-0 Washington Huskies, led by NFL Draft prospect and top quarterback Michael Penix Jr. face a tough matchup against the Oregon State Beavers. Washington are averaging 41 points per game, ranked fifth in the nation as well as the most passing yards (378).

These are two of the nation’s best offenses facing off and it could go either way, highlighted by the narrow spread. These two have a 1-1 record in their last pair of meetings and they’ve also both scored 48 total points in their last two outings.

No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Predicted score: Oregon 51 Arizona State 21

Moneyline: Oregon

Spread: Oregon -23.5

Over/under: Over 55

Led by star quarterback Bo Nix, the Oregon Ducks are huge favorites to beat the Arizona State Sun Devils this week. Both sides are coming off wins, with the Ducks beating Caleb Williams’ USC Trojans and Arizona beating the UCLA Bruins.

Oregon covered the spread in eight of 13 outings last season and won 90% of games where they were the moneyline favorite. The Sun Devils won just one of nine when priced as the underdog, and this looks another matchup where the favorite will dominate.

No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs Iowa State Cyclones

Predicted score: Texas 36 Iowa State 29

Moneyline: Texas

Spread: Iowa State +7.5

Over/under: Over 47

The 9-1 Texas Longhorns are in action against the 6-4 Iowa State Cyclones this Saturday. Both sides are in the win column after Texas overcame the TCU Horned Frogs in a close encounter, whilst Iowa State blew out the BYU Cougars.

Texas have won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times. Iowa State have covered five times in nine outings. The pair are 1-1 against each other and in their recent matchups Iowa has scored 51 points, allowing just 31 by the Longhorns.

Chattanooga Mocs vs No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Predicted score: Chattanooga 24 Alabama 35

Moneyline: Alabama

Spread: Chattanooga +45.5

Over/under: Over 49.5

The Mocs have been a progressive football team this season with a 7-3 record, but Alabama will present a much tougher test than they usually face in the Southern conference and the large spread paints a picture of what we can expect to happen here.

Despite sitting at 45.5, our computer has picked Chattanooga to lose by just 11 points and the Mocs spread looks a solid pick here. The Crimson Tide have recorded eight straight wins since a Week 2 loss to Texas and carry all the momentum heading into Saturday’s clash.

No. 9 Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes

Predicted score: Louisville 33 Miami 29

Moneyline: Louisville

Spread: Louisville -1.5

Over/under: Over 46.5

The Louisville Cardinals are enjoying a spectacular season at 6-1 and continue to prove that they are one of the ACC’s strongest sides. They have just one conference defeat this season and have been winning by some huge margins, with their last three wins coming by at least one touchdowns.

In comparison, Miami have lost two games in a row and needed overtime to pick up their only two conference victories. The Hurricanes pass defense is well below average and Louisville average an incredible 251 yards in the air per game, so they’ll look to exploit this as much as they can.

Florida Gators vs N0. 11 Missouri Tigers

Predicted score: Florida 21 Missouri 32

Moneyline: Missouri

Spread: Florida +11.5

Over/under: Under 59

Missouri are 8-2 this season and should make light work of the 5-5 Florida Gators in their SEC matchup this weekend. The Tigers are coming off an impressive win against the Tennessee Volunteers, whilst the Gators fell to defeat against LSU.

Florida’s offense is flowing in great capacity, but there are holes in their defense that Missouri will look to take advantage of. Cody Schrader is one of the hottest running backs, hitting Tennessee for over 200 yards on the ground last week and the Tiger offensive line has found a nice groove.

What Is A College Football Computer Pick?

Each college football computer pick is the result over over 10,000 simulations which are then compared with the live sportsbook markets and odds to help us find valuable selections for some of the biggest matchups in Week 12.

Score predictions are created by mapping out player and team-based performance simulations based on how they’ve done so far this season in comparison to their opponents.