Joe Pompliano Calls Deion Sanders Most Underpaid Coach In College Football

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Deion Sanders spent his playing career making highlight reel plays and being the center of attention on the football field. He has remained a focal point in his time as a coach as well, and will be looking to turn his second collegiate program around.

Sanders made the move from Jackson State to the University of Colorado this off-season. With him has come all the hype and excitement that comes with having “Coach Prime” as the leader of your program, and we have already seen signs of the rush of attention that the Buffaloes will receive this coming season.

Pompliano: Deion Sanders Is Most Underpaid Coach In College Football

His impact on not just the football program, but the school itself, is going to be massive. According to Joe Pompliano, Sanders might even be underpaid at $30 million per year.

On The Joe Pomp Show, Pompliano goes into serious detail about the financial happenings around Sanders’ arrival in Colorado. He first points to the Spring Game, which was broadcast on ESPN and saw a massive increase in attendance from both fans and media members. Pompliano then mentions the ticket sales for the upcoming season, and that they have sold out of season seats for the first time in 30 years.

But the way that Deion Sanders will most adversely affect the bottom line for the university is in enrollment and admissions.

Pompliano cites multiple examples of schools benefitting from increased enrollment after athletic successes. There was the Doug Flutie Hail Mary that caused a 30% increase in applications at Boston College the following year, and the 60% jump in enrollment at Alabama over Nick Saban’s tenure.

Sanders Will Affect Enrollment and Tuition

And while tuition is where a school can really make its money, it is the out-of-state students that add the most to the pot. Students who come to the university from another state pay 3 times as much as those from in-state, and the interest nationwide increases when there is buzz around the athletics, as there currently is in Colorado.

Near the end of his segment, Pompliano talks about how increased interest in athletic programs helps with PR for the school and actually positively affects the academic prestige of an institution. When a school has an increase in applications, they are able to become stricter with their academic requirements.

Deion Sanders will be making $30 million over his five-year contract with Colorado, but the university will likely be making a lot more by having him at the helm.

