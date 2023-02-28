The NFL Combine is set to begin on Tuesday, February 28th, and will feature a slew of talented college football players showcasing their skills in front of scouts and NFL executives. This event presents a tremendous opportunity for players to increase their draft stock and potentially earn a lucrative professional career.

The on-field drills won’t begin until Thursday, March 2nd, but the schedule is packed with media interviews and workouts leading up to the highly-anticipated drills.

These drills will be broadcast live on NFL Network and NFL+. Here is the complete breakdown of times and dates for these drills:

Tuesday, February 28th:

Head coach and general manager press conferences

Wednesday, March 1st:

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Linebackers and Defensive Linemen media interviews

Thursday, March 2nd:

8:30 AM — 12:00 PM: Defensive Backs and Specialists media interviews

3:00 PM — 8:30 PM: Linebackers and Defensive Linemen workouts and drills

Friday, March 3rd:

8:00 AM — 11:30 AM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends media interviews

3:00 PM — 8:30 PM: Defensive Backs and Special Teams workouts and drills

Saturday, March 4th:

8:00 AM — 11:30 AM: Offensive Linemen and Running Backs media interviews

1:00 PM — 8:00 PM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends workouts and drills

Sunday, March 5th:

1:00 PM — 8:00 PM: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen workouts and drills

Athletic Drills

The athletic testing drills that players will participate in include:

40-yard dash

Vertical jump

Broad jump

3-cone drill

Shuttle drill

Bench press (max reps at 225 pounds)

These tests will help scouts evaluate each player’s speed, agility, strength, and explosiveness.

Chance to Increase Draft Stock for College Athletes

For the 319 players attending the combine, this event is crucial in their quest to impress NFL teams and improve their draft status. With so much on the line, players will be putting everything they have into their workouts and drills.

In addition to the players, scouts and fans alike are eagerly anticipating this event. The NFL Combine is a chance to see some of the best college players in action, and to get a glimpse of the future stars of the NFL.

The importance of the combine for college athletes cannot be overstated. It is a chance to showcase their skills on a national stage, and potentially catapult themselves into the upper echelon of draft prospects. Players who perform well at the combine can improve their draft stock significantly, potentially leading to a better contract and more opportunities at the next level.

Players like Anthony Richardson (pictured above) and Will Levis will be keen to demonstrate their worth to NFL scouts and executives.

The combine also gives NFL teams a chance to evaluate players in a controlled environment. Teams can see how players perform under pressure and compare them against their peers. This information is critical in determining which players to draft and where they should be selected.

The NFL Combine is an exciting few days for players, scouts, and fans alike. With so much on the line, players will be looking to leave a lasting impression on NFL teams and secure their future in the league. The drills and tests will showcase the athleticism and skill of the players, and give fans a glimpse of what’s to come in the NFL.