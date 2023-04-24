College Football

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Face Record Loss of Players to NCAA Transfer Portal in Single Day

David Evans
The University of Colorado’s football program, under the leadership of head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, has experienced a record-breaking number of players entering the transfer portal in a single day. As of the time of writing, 17 players have decided to transfer, with the possibility of that number reaching 20 by the end of the day. This unprecedented exodus raises concerns about team depth and cohesion as Coach Prime works to rebuild the Buffaloes after a disappointing 1-11 season.

Colorado Buffaloes Players “Jumping in That Portal”

Upon his arrival in Boulder, Sanders made it clear that roster changes were imminent. He encouraged players to “jump in that portal” and make room for new talent, a promise he has since delivered on. Notably, Sanders has already brought in several key transfers, including his son Shedeur, a promising quarterback, and former top recruit Travis Hunter from Jackson State.

However, it seems that Coach Prime’s efforts to build a competitive team have led to an unprecedented number of players choosing to leave the program. Among the most prominent departures is wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, who put on a standout performance during the Buffaloes’ spring game at Folsom Field.

On Monday, a total of 17(!) Buffaloes entered the NCAA transfer portal at the time of writing. That number could increase to 20 by the end of the day.

In the wake of the spring game, other players, including wide receivers Jordyn Tyson and Chase Sowell, also announced their intentions to transfer.

The sudden departure of these players leaves Sanders with the daunting task of replacing the depth they provided to the team. While he has managed to recruit several talented transfers, it remains to be seen how well these new additions will mesh with the remaining players on the roster.

Buffs Looking Ahead

Additionally, concerns have been raised about the potential impact of these transfers on team cohesion. With so many new players joining the Buffaloes, it will be crucial for Coach Prime and his staff to foster a strong sense of unity and camaraderie among their athletes.

This will be particularly important as the team prepares for their Week 1 matchup against TCU, which Sanders has promised will showcase a vastly different roster than the one seen in the spring game.

Despite the challenges facing the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders remains optimistic about the future of the program. He has been vocal about his commitment to rebuilding the team and is not looking back at the players who have chosen to leave. In a recent statement, Sanders said, “We don’t look behind us. We’re looking ahead.”

As the spring portal window closes on April 30, the college football world will be keeping a close eye on the developments in Boulder. It remains to be seen whether Coach Prime’s ambitious plans for the Colorado Buffaloes will ultimately lead to success on the field, or if the record number of transfers will prove to be an insurmountable obstacle for the team.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
