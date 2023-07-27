NFL

Jaguars: WR Calvin Ridley told the media that ‘I’m more motivated than ever’ ahead of the 2023 season

Zach Wolpin
In 2021, WR Calin Ridley was still playing for the Atlanta Falcons. He only appeared in five games and took time away from the game to deal with mental health issues. The former first-round pick was then suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season after serving a suspension for gambling.

During the 2022 season, Ridley was acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade and the 28-year-old found a new home. In the first few days of training camp, Ridley has looked sharp and hasn’t missed a beat. He told reporters that “I’m more motivated than ever” heading into 2023.

Calvin Ridley has not played in an NFL game in over 640 days


Ahead of the 2023 season, Calvin Ridley wants to prove that he’s still one of the league’s best WRs. The 2020 season was his last full year playing in the NFL. Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Since being drafted in 2018, that was his most productive season as a WR in the NFL.

Ridley will be joining a talented Jaguars roster that went to the playoffs last season. Trevor Lawrence is heading into his third professional season and he’ll be Ridley’s new QB. Lawrence threw for a career-high 25 touchdowns and 4,113 passing yards last season. He had Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram to throw to last season as his primary targets. Calvin Ridley is a true WR1 and we’ll have to see just how big of a role he’ll play as the season goes on.


Last season, the Jaguars made it to the divisional round of the playoffs and lost 27-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. They fought hard with one of the best teams in the league and proved they have a talented group of players. Jacksonville wants to build off that success and find a way to make a deep postseason run. The addition of WR Calvin Ridley helps their cause.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

