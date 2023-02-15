NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars Calvin Ridley Applying For Reinstatement

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Ridley
Ridley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement today.

He has been suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. He is eligible to petition for reinstatement today.

 

Ridley was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars this past NFL trade deadline. The trade between the two teams is all based on how Ridley performs. The Falcons can get at most a second round pick in 2024 while also getting at least a fifth or sixth round pick in 2023.

Ridley acknowledged placing $1,500 in bets while he was a member of the Falcons during the 2021 season. They came at a period when he was taking a leave of absence to deal with mental health issues. He’s set for a base salary of over $11.1 million after his contract tolled as a result of his suspension.

https://www.nbcsports.com/sites/rsnunited/files/article/hero/web-220307-calvin-ridley.jpg

Ridley only played five games in 2021, so it’s been a while since his last full season in the NFL. He posted 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Jaguars would love to add that kind of production to a receiving corps that will also feature Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in 2023.

He will be an instant upgrade over Marvin Jones Jr. If they re-sign tight end Evan Engram, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have one of the more underrated weapons in the NFL. The Jaguars should be able to ease him in, but have the entire off-season to get him ready.

The Jacksonville Jaguars should be betting favorites to win the AFC South according to Florida sports-books. Adding another weapon like Ridley will instantly help their case.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelces Family Guide NFL Stars Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl 7
NFL

LATEST Travis and Jason Kelce Discuss Parents’ Super Bowl Experience

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
derek carr
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Have Released Quarterback Derek Carr
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h

The Las Vegas Raiders have informed quarterback Derek Carr that he will be released today according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Raiders officially informed QB Derek Carr that he has been…

Gannon
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Hire Jonathan Gannon As Head Coach
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h

The Arizona Cardinals have hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach.   Cardinals are finalizing a deal with former Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to become…

Monken
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Hire University Of Georgia OC Todd Monken
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 14 2023
Steichen
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Hire Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 14 2023
stetson bennett 2
NFL
Which Round Will Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Be Drafted In 2023 NFL Draft?
Author image David Evans  •  21h
Derek Carr Next Team Odds
NFL
Derek Carr Next Team Odds As Official Release Expected Imminently
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top