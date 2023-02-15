Jacksonville Jaguars Calvin Ridley Applying For Reinstatement

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement today.

He has been suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. He is eligible to petition for reinstatement today.

Ridley was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars this past NFL trade deadline. The trade between the two teams is all based on how Ridley performs. The Falcons can get at most a second round pick in 2024 while also getting at least a fifth or sixth round pick in 2023.

Ridley acknowledged placing $1,500 in bets while he was a member of the Falcons during the 2021 season. They came at a period when he was taking a leave of absence to deal with mental health issues. He’s set for a base salary of over $11.1 million after his contract tolled as a result of his suspension.

Ridley only played five games in 2021, so it’s been a while since his last full season in the NFL. He posted 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Jaguars would love to add that kind of production to a receiving corps that will also feature Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in 2023.

He will be an instant upgrade over Marvin Jones Jr. If they re-sign tight end Evan Engram, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have one of the more underrated weapons in the NFL. The Jaguars should be able to ease him in, but have the entire off-season to get him ready.

The Jacksonville Jaguars should be betting favorites to win the AFC South according to Florida sports-books. Adding another weapon like Ridley will instantly help their case.