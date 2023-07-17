NFL

Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million deal with $24 million guaranteed

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Ahead of the franchise-tagged player deadline at 4:00 pm today, the Jaguars locked up TE Evan Engram long-term. This offseason, he was originally on a $11.3 million franchise tag. After a strong 2022 season, the two parties were able to negotiate a deal. 

Just today, he officially signed a three-year, $41.25 million deal with $24 million guaranteed. The one-time Pro Bowler has officially found a home. Ian Rappaport of NFL Network was the first to report the deal.

Evan Engram and the Jaguars have agreed to a three-year deal to stay in Jacksonville


In the 2017 NFL Draft, Evan Engram was drafted 23rd overall by the New York Giants. He spent five seasons with New York and made one Pro Bowl in that time. His time with the Giants ended on the wrong note, but he was able to join the Jaguars and fit in seamlessly.

He played in all 17 games last season and made 14 starts. Engram’s (73) receptions and (766) receiving yards were both career highs for the 28-year-old. His catches and receiving yards last season were the most by a Jaguars TE in a single season. Surpassing a record set by Kyle Brady in 2000.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Engram and the Giants went their separate ways. He was open about wanting a fresh start and felt the Jaguars were a good fit. Engram signed a one-year deal worth $8 million guaranteed. With Trevor Lawrence as his QB, Engram thrived in Doug Pederson’s offensive system.

After an impressive 2022 season, the Jags rewarded Engram with his first big-time NFL contract. His largest deal before this was a $10.7 million entry-level contract as a rookie. After making the playoffs last season, Engram and the Jags will look to build on the small success they were able to have.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
