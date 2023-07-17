Ahead of the franchise-tagged player deadline at 4:00 pm today, the Jaguars locked up TE Evan Engram long-term. This offseason, he was originally on a $11.3 million franchise tag. After a strong 2022 season, the two parties were able to negotiate a deal.

Just today, he officially signed a three-year, $41.25 million deal with $24 million guaranteed. The one-time Pro Bowler has officially found a home. Ian Rappaport of NFL Network was the first to report the deal.

The #Jaguars and standout TE Evan Engram agree to terms on a 3-year, $41.25M deal that includes $24M guaranteed, per me and @TomPelissero. Essentially, a 2 year extension with the tag for $14.953M per year. After a career year, Engram gets paid. pic.twitter.com/G7vymD4O4U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023



In the 2017 NFL Draft, Evan Engram was drafted 23rd overall by the New York Giants. He spent five seasons with New York and made one Pro Bowl in that time. His time with the Giants ended on the wrong note, but he was able to join the Jaguars and fit in seamlessly.

He played in all 17 games last season and made 14 starts. Engram’s (73) receptions and (766) receiving yards were both career highs for the 28-year-old. His catches and receiving yards last season were the most by a Jaguars TE in a single season. Surpassing a record set by Kyle Brady in 2000.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Engram and the Giants went their separate ways. He was open about wanting a fresh start and felt the Jaguars were a good fit. Engram signed a one-year deal worth $8 million guaranteed. With Trevor Lawrence as his QB, Engram thrived in Doug Pederson’s offensive system.

After an impressive 2022 season, the Jags rewarded Engram with his first big-time NFL contract. His largest deal before this was a $10.7 million entry-level contract as a rookie. After making the playoffs last season, Engram and the Jags will look to build on the small success they were able to have.