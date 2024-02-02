Ahead of the Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria clash on Saturday, Feb 17 at UFC 298, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the UFC 298 main event fight, including which UFC world title is at stake.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Fight At UFC 298?

Alexander Volkanovski headlines this UFC 298 pay-per-view event in Anaheim, California, as he takes on undefeated Georgian-Spanish challenger – Ilia Topuria. The bout headlines UFC 298 at the Honda Center – the second pay-per-view that UFC President Dana White is putting on in 2024.

Ilia Topuria is the underdog with the best UFC betting sites, which is understandable given that he is the challenger here. This of course means that Alexander Volkanovski is the favorite with offshore sportsbooks to retain his belt and continue his run as the 145-pound king.

So, for the Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria super-fight on Saturday, February 17, the UFC Featherweight Title is on the line. This is the only world title belt at stake this weekend, with there being only one champion in each division in the UFC. Unlike boxing, where there are four or five world champions in each weight class.

Huge ramifications for the featherweight division on Saturday, February 17 from the Honda Center, Anaheim, California as UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria takes centre stage.

Fans wanting to tune into UFC 298 can of course watch a UFC 298 live stream for free, which has got you covered for all of the fights on the card thanks to BetOnline.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)

Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST

Approx. 11:30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA

Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +110