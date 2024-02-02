UFC

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Fight At UFC 298?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion

Ahead of the Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria clash on Saturday, Feb 17 at UFC 298, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the UFC 298 main event fight, including which UFC world title is at stake.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Fight At UFC 298?

Alexander Volkanovski headlines this UFC 298 pay-per-view event in Anaheim, California, as he takes on undefeated Georgian-Spanish challenger – Ilia Topuria. The bout headlines UFC 298 at the Honda Center – the second pay-per-view that UFC President Dana White is putting on in 2024.

Ilia Topuria is the underdog with the best UFC betting sites, which is understandable given that he is the challenger here. This of course means that Alexander Volkanovski is the favorite with offshore sportsbooks to retain his belt and continue his run as the 145-pound king.

So, for the Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria super-fight on Saturday, February 17, the UFC Featherweight Title is on the line. This is the only world title belt at stake this weekend, with there being only one champion in each division in the UFC. Unlike boxing, where there are four or five world champions in each weight class.

Huge ramifications for the featherweight division on Saturday, February 17 from the Honda Center, Anaheim, California as UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria takes centre stage.

Fans wanting to tune into UFC 298 can of course watch a UFC 298 live stream for free, which has got you covered for all of the fights on the card thanks to BetOnline.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria
  • 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: February 17, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 290
UFC

LATEST What Is The UFC 298 Pay-Per-View Price For Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 02 2024
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
UFC 298 Tickets: How Much Are UFC 298 Tickets For Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 25 2024

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria headlines this stellar UFC 298 pay-per-view card for the UFC Featherweight Title. The fight goes down on Saturday, February 17 from the Honda Center, Anaheim,…

Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
UFC
When Is UFC 298? Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 25 2024

UFC 298 is the second big pay-per-view UFC event of 2024, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about…

Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
UFC
Sean Strickland Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts $1.5 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN2
UFC
Sean Strickland Record: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts 28-6 Resumé With 11 Emphatic Knockout Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 3
UFC
Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? Is The Former UFC Middleweight Champion Currently Dating Anyone?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest UFC Fight Purse & Endorsements: Du Plessis Boasts $1 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top