‘El Pantera’ fell just short in his bid to become UFC Featherweight Champion on July 8 at UFC 290. Now, here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the Mexican MMA superstar, Yair Rodriguez. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Yair Rodriguez Net Worth Estimated At $7 Million

Yair Rodriguez fell short in his attempt to win the UFC Featherweight Title against Alexander Volkanovski in the main event on July 8 at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the aftermath of the bout, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Yair Rodriguez’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Yair Rodriguez’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $7 million.

The 30-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is a huge celebrity in his home country. The Mexican MMA sensation has won 15 professional fights, including 10 inside the UFC. Not only that, but he is one of the most recognisable names in the UFC.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $7 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Rodriguez has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to further solidify his legacy by winning the UGC Featherweight Title next year – if indeed ‘The Great’ moves up to lightweight and the 145-pound strap becomes vacant.

Since winning his first fight in the UFC almost a decade ago, ‘El Pantera’ has earned over $2 million dollars. More about Rodriguez’s career earnings later in this article.

The Mexican’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Yair Rodriguez has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘El Pantera’ looking to write his name into the UFC history books in the future, if he is to get another short at UFC gold next year.

Yair Rodriguez net worth figure per essentiallysports.com

Yair Rodriguez Career Earnings

Ever since Yair Rodriguez signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first UFC fight against Leonardo Morales, Rodriguez was paid around $17,500.

Compare Rodriguez’s UFC debut purse to his last few fights. For his Interim UFC Featherweight Title clash with Josh Emmett at UFC 284, ‘El Pantera’ reportedly pocketed $270,000. This emphasizes just how big of a star the Mexican has become in recent years in the UFC.

The Mexican’s largest career purse of course came last time out as he challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Title at UFC 290. ‘El Pantera’ reportedly pocketed a guaranteed $532,000 for his bout with Volkanovski, despite losing the contest. He could earn another $500,000+ depending on what his share of the PPV was too (source: totalsportal.com).

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Yair Rodriguez has earned $2,132,500 according to mmasalaries.com.

The second biggest purse of Yair Rodriguez’s career to date in the UFC came last time out at UFC 284 against Josh Emmett. Rodriguez reportedly earned a guaranteed base salary of $100,000. However, all in all he pocketed an additional $110,000 on top of that from performance bonuses, a win bonus and a percentage of the pay-per-view sales.

Several other high caliber fights of Rodriguez’s career have earned him a fortune too in recent years. For example, Rodriguez’s fight with The Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Night earned him in excess of $225,000. His rematch with Jeremy Stephens also paid him almost $200,000. He also reportedly earned $211,000 two fights ago against Brian Ortega.

More about Yair Rodriguez’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Yair Rodriguez UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Rodriguez vs Volkanovski – UFC 290 $532,000 Rodriguez vs Emmett – UFC 284 $270,000 Rodriguez vs Ortega – UFC Fight Night $211,000 Rodriguez vs Holloway – UFC Fight Night $161,000 Rodriguez vs Stephens 2 – UFC Fight Night $195,000 Rodriguez vs Stephens – UFC Fight Night $145,000 Rodriguez vs Korean Zombie – UFC Fight Night $225,000 Rodriguez vs Edgar – UFC 211 $56,000 Rodriguez vs Penn – UFC Fight Night $154,000 Rodriguez vs Caceres – UFC Fight Night $153,500

All career earnings info per mmasalaries.com

Yair Rodriguez Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Yair Rodriguez has a net worth of $7 million and has earned upward of $2 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Yair Rodriguez is endorsed by several huge global companies. The former Interim UFC Featherweight Champion has teamed up with several companies such as cbdMD, Zignum Mezcal and Toyo Tires, who are just a few of his various sponsors.

It is unknown exactly how much these endorsement deals are worth, but it is sure to be a tidy sum for the fighting pride of Mexico. All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Yair Rodriguez’s net worth.

